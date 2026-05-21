ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mails Mentioning Haryana CM Office, Railway Track

Chandigarh: Bomb threat emails sent to several schools in Chandigarh triggered panic on Thursday, with the messages also mentioning the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office and the Delhi-Ambala railway track.

Following the threat emails, Chandigarh Police, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies rushed to the schools and launched extensive search operations. According to officials, the email warned of possible explosions at the mentioned locations and also referred to planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on the Delhi-Ambala railway track by June 6, increasing the seriousness of the matter.

Security agencies immediately took action and launched an intensive check, which was carried out at the schools that received the emails, while security around sensitive locations, including government offices and railway stations, was also tightened.