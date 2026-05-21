Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mails Mentioning Haryana CM Office, Railway Track
Bomb threat emails sent to several Chandigarh schools also mentioned the Haryana CM Office and the Delhi-Ambala railway track, triggering a major security alert.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: Bomb threat emails sent to several schools in Chandigarh triggered panic on Thursday, with the messages also mentioning the Haryana Chief Minister’s Office and the Delhi-Ambala railway track.
Following the threat emails, Chandigarh Police, bomb disposal squads, and other security agencies rushed to the schools and launched extensive search operations. According to officials, the email warned of possible explosions at the mentioned locations and also referred to planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on the Delhi-Ambala railway track by June 6, increasing the seriousness of the matter.
Security agencies immediately took action and launched an intensive check, which was carried out at the schools that received the emails, while security around sensitive locations, including government offices and railway stations, was also tightened.
Authorities took precautionary measures, keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, including enhanced monitoring and checks at several locations. Investigating agencies are trying to determine where the email was sent and who is behind it. Officials said Chandigarh has witnessed similar bomb threat emails in the past as well. Though many previous threats were later found to be hoaxes, authorities said every such alert is treated seriously and handled as per security protocol to avoid any risk.
Earlier in April, in a similar incident, a threatening email warning of multiple bomb blasts at key locations in Chandigarh, including the Mayor's office, Secretariat, Chandigarh University, Gandhi Bhavan, and several schools, triggered a high-security alert in the city.
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