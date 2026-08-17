ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Police Register Four FIRs In Connection With Aug 15 March Towards Punjab Governor Residence

Chandigarh: Police have registered four FIRs in connection with the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha'-led march towards Punjab Governor on August 15 Independence Day to demand the release of Sikh prisoners.

The four FIRs have been registered in different police stations under various charges including breaking police barricades, blocking roads, violating government orders and weapons related charges.

August 15 March Towards Punjab Governor

According to the FIRs, on August 15, people associated with the 'Qaumi Insaaf Morcha' and other organizations gathered on the dividing road of Sector-51/52. The protesters raised slogans demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. Police said that the crowd blocked the road and tried to break the barricades put up by the police to enter Chandigarh.

The FIR also mentions that the protesters were carrying swords, axes, spears and other weapons.

The main FIR has been registered in Sector-36 police station. It has been filed under various sections of the Arms Act, Indian Penal Code related to rioting besides damage to government property. Gurcharan Singh, father of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995 has been named in the FIR. Others in the FIR include activist Bhana Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana, Gurdeep Bathinda and farmer leader Sukhjinder Singh Khosa, among others.

Two FIRs In Sector-3 Police Station

Two more FIRs related to the August 15 march were registered in Sector-3 police station. The first FIR was registered under Section 223 of the BNS against Iman Singh Mann, son of former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, and 7 others. According to the FIR, they were arrested near the Governor's residence in Sector-6. Section 223 of the BNS penalizes the disobedience of a lawful order issued by a public servant.