ETV Bharat / state

Weapon Supply Racket Linked To Pakistan Busted In Chandigarh, Four Arrested

Chandigarh: The police have busted a weapon supply racket linked to elements in Pakistan with the seizure of arms and ammunition in Chandigarh and arrest of four persons ahead of Independence Day.

The Chandigarh Police said that it uncovered a conspiracy involving arms smuggling with the arrest of four youths, including a resident of Punjab. Police said that apart from Nishan Singh, the three other youths arrested for their links to the Deepak Nandal gang are Rohit, Ajay, and Dev. All three are from Haryana.

Police have seized three foreign-made pistols, two magazines, and 19 live cartridges, which had been sent across the border from Pakistan via a drone.

Chandigarh SP (Operations) Gitanjali Khandelwal, said 32-year-old Nishan is a resident of Kakkar village in the border area of ​​Amritsar in Punjab and runs a dairy business in the village. Khandelwal said he used to receive weapons sent from Pakistan via drone at his farm and subsequently supply them to operatives of the Deepak Nandal gang.