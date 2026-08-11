Weapon Supply Racket Linked To Pakistan Busted In Chandigarh, Four Arrested
Chandigarh Police claimed the accused were preparing for a major crime and had even conducted reconnaissance on a potential target in Gurugram
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Chandigarh: The police have busted a weapon supply racket linked to elements in Pakistan with the seizure of arms and ammunition in Chandigarh and arrest of four persons ahead of Independence Day.
The Chandigarh Police said that it uncovered a conspiracy involving arms smuggling with the arrest of four youths, including a resident of Punjab. Police said that apart from Nishan Singh, the three other youths arrested for their links to the Deepak Nandal gang are Rohit, Ajay, and Dev. All three are from Haryana.
Police have seized three foreign-made pistols, two magazines, and 19 live cartridges, which had been sent across the border from Pakistan via a drone.
Chandigarh SP (Operations) Gitanjali Khandelwal, said 32-year-old Nishan is a resident of Kakkar village in the border area of Amritsar in Punjab and runs a dairy business in the village. Khandelwal said he used to receive weapons sent from Pakistan via drone at his farm and subsequently supply them to operatives of the Deepak Nandal gang.
Chandigarh Police claimed the accused were preparing for a major crime and had even conducted reconnaissance on a potential target in Gurugram. "The gang planned to carry out extortion," police said.
The investigation revealed that the gang's leader Nandal had contacts with arms smugglers based in Pakistan. "Weapons were sent to India from Pakistan using drones," said police officials.
According to officials, Chandigarh Police are now working to determine how many times weapons were procured via drones from Pakistan and the persons involved in this network.
"The three arrested youths are aged between 18 and 19. They were employed at a monthly salary of merely Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000. Ajay, a resident of Jind, works as a helper at Maruti; it was he who connected his associates, Rohit and Dev, with Deepak Nandal via social media.
Rohit and Dev also hail from Jind and used to work at small shops. The timely arrest of the trio and the seizure of weapons helped avert a potential crime. The investigation is now focused on uncovering the entire arms network and apprehending other members of the gang," an officer said.
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