Chandigarh Police Arrest Nine For Renting Out 'Mule' Accounts

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested nine people for allegedly renting their bank accounts for commission. The accounts were allegedly used to route proceeds of online frauds.

The action was launched under 'Operation Mule Hunt' initiative by the Cybercrime police station. SP Cyberc​rime Geetanjali Khandelwal said, "Nine people, including the main accused, were arrested in connection with a cyber fraud network, based on several FIRs registered at the Cybercrime police station in Chandigarh, related to misuse of bank accounts and cyber fraud. The accused had rented their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for a commission based on the amount of money involved. Their accounts were used by people involved in cyber frauds across the country. The accused would transfer the money to other accounts or convert it into cryptocurrency."

The SP further said that all the accused are aged between 20 and 26 years. "They are accused of renting out their bank accounts that were then used by cybercriminals to transact fraudulent money," Khandelwal added.