Chandigarh Police Arrest Nine For Renting Out 'Mule' Accounts
Chandigarh Police said no cash was recovered but the arrest was made based on transaction trails and digital evidence.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested nine people for allegedly renting their bank accounts for commission. The accounts were allegedly used to route proceeds of online frauds.
The action was launched under 'Operation Mule Hunt' initiative by the Cybercrime police station. SP Cybercrime Geetanjali Khandelwal said, "Nine people, including the main accused, were arrested in connection with a cyber fraud network, based on several FIRs registered at the Cybercrime police station in Chandigarh, related to misuse of bank accounts and cyber fraud. The accused had rented their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for a commission based on the amount of money involved. Their accounts were used by people involved in cyber frauds across the country. The accused would transfer the money to other accounts or convert it into cryptocurrency."
The SP further said that all the accused are aged between 20 and 26 years. "They are accused of renting out their bank accounts that were then used by cybercriminals to transact fraudulent money," Khandelwal added.
"Transactions worth lakhs of rupees linked to cyber frauds were carried out through these mule accounts. Complaints about these mule accounts were received from different states. No cash recovery has been made in this case but the accused were apprehended based on transaction trails and digital evidence," the SP said.
She said cybercriminals use mule accounts to route proceeds of the fraudulent money, making it difficult to trace the real culprits. "Investigation is still ongoing, and others connected to this network may be arrested in the coming days. We appeal to the public not to share your bank account details, ATM cards, or OTPs to anyone in exchange of money, as doing so is a legal offence."
Chandigarh Police have told residents to inform the cybercrime police if anyone approaches them to rent out their accounts for money. 'Operation Mule Hunt' will continue and strict action will be taken against every individual involved in cyber fraud, they added.
