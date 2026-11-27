ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Municipal Elections: BJP Announces First List Of 23 Candidates

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, announcing nominees for 23 of the 35 wards. Sitting Mayor Saurabh Joshi will contest from Ward 12.

According to the list released by the BJP, Gurwinder Singh will contest from Ward 1, while Ravindra Lohat will contest from Ward 4. The party has nominated Jagtar Singh Dhillon from Ward 6, Arvind Singh from Ward 7, Kiran Singh from Ward 8 and Devendra Babla from Ward 10.

The other candidates include Sumita Kohli from Ward 11, Saurabh Joshi from Ward 12, Sukhjeevan Kaur from Ward 13, Rohit Ghawri from Ward 16, Advocate Meenakshi Singh from Ward 17 and Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu) from Ward 18.

The BJP has also fielded Abhay Jha from Ward 20, Sunita Kaur from Ward 21, Deepak Sharma from Ward 22, Deepak Mahajan from Ward 24, Rekha Sood from Ward 26, Gurbaksh Rawat from Ward 27, Amit Mishra from Ward 28 and Priya Vahrotra from Ward 29.

The remaining candidates on the list are Kanwarjit Singh Rana from Ward 33, Bhupendra Sharma from Ward 34 and Rajinder Kumar Sharma from Ward 35.

Former Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said the party's Delhi leadership released the first list for the Municipal Corporation elections.

He also clarified that no Akali Dal member had been allotted a ticket in the first list. The BJP is expected to release its second list soon, and an Akali Dal member may receive a ticket.

AAP Has Also Announced Two Candidate Lists

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its first list of nine candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections on November 13.

The party fielded Didar Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Laddi, Kuldeep Kumar, Radhika Dhingra, Anju Katyal, Onkar Singh Aulakh, Ajit Singh, Satnam Kaur and Arun Prabha Khurcha.