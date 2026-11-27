Chandigarh Municipal Elections: BJP Announces First List Of 23 Candidates
The upcoming civic polls will determine the composition of Chandigarh's 35-member elected municipal body, with more than four lakh voters eligible to participate.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, announcing nominees for 23 of the 35 wards. Sitting Mayor Saurabh Joshi will contest from Ward 12.
According to the list released by the BJP, Gurwinder Singh will contest from Ward 1, while Ravindra Lohat will contest from Ward 4. The party has nominated Jagtar Singh Dhillon from Ward 6, Arvind Singh from Ward 7, Kiran Singh from Ward 8 and Devendra Babla from Ward 10.
The other candidates include Sumita Kohli from Ward 11, Saurabh Joshi from Ward 12, Sukhjeevan Kaur from Ward 13, Rohit Ghawri from Ward 16, Advocate Meenakshi Singh from Ward 17 and Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu) from Ward 18.
The BJP has also fielded Abhay Jha from Ward 20, Sunita Kaur from Ward 21, Deepak Sharma from Ward 22, Deepak Mahajan from Ward 24, Rekha Sood from Ward 26, Gurbaksh Rawat from Ward 27, Amit Mishra from Ward 28 and Priya Vahrotra from Ward 29.
The remaining candidates on the list are Kanwarjit Singh Rana from Ward 33, Bhupendra Sharma from Ward 34 and Rajinder Kumar Sharma from Ward 35.
Former Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said the party's Delhi leadership released the first list for the Municipal Corporation elections.
He also clarified that no Akali Dal member had been allotted a ticket in the first list. The BJP is expected to release its second list soon, and an Akali Dal member may receive a ticket.
AAP Has Also Announced Two Candidate Lists
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its first list of nine candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections on November 13.
The party fielded Didar Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Laddi, Kuldeep Kumar, Radhika Dhingra, Anju Katyal, Onkar Singh Aulakh, Ajit Singh, Satnam Kaur and Arun Prabha Khurcha.
Among these nine candidates, sitting councillor Anju Katyal was the only incumbent councillor, while the remaining eight were new faces.
On November 23, the AAP announced its second list of eight candidates. Talwinder Singh was nominated from Ward 6, Sukhwant Kaur from Ward 8 and Anju Sethi from Ward 13.
The other candidates in the second list are Shri Ram Jaiswal from Ward 14, Bindu Bala Garg from Ward 17, Lalit Mohan from Ward 19, Satwinder Kaur from Ward 26 and Narendra Bhatia from Ward 34.
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has 35 elected councillors. In the 2021 elections, the AAP won 14 seats, the BJP secured 12, the Congress won eight and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged one seat.
However, following defections during the tenure, the BJP's strength increased to 18 councillors, while the Congress had 10 and the AAP had seven. The Akali Dal currently has no councillor in the Municipal Corporation.
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Schedule
The nomination process began on November 26. The complete election schedule is as follows:
- November 26: Nomination process begins
- December 3: Last date for filing nominations
- December 4: Scrutiny of nomination papers
- December 7: Last date for withdrawal of nominations
- December 23: Polling
- December 26: Counting of votes
- December 31: Completion of the election process
Chandigarh Municipal Elections: Important Details
- How many wards are there in Chandigarh?
Chandigarh has 35 wards, all of which will go to the polls.
- How many voters are registered in Chandigarh?
A total of 4,60,209 voters are eligible to decide the fate of the candidates contesting the Municipal Corporation elections.
- Which ward has the highest number of voters?
Ward 28 has the most voters, with 27,281 registered electors.
- How many wards are reserved for Scheduled Castes?
Seven wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, including three reserved for SC women.
- How many wards fall under the general category?
A total of 19 wards fall under the general category.
- How many wards are reserved for women from the general category?
Nine wards are reserved for women belonging to the general category.
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