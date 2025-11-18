Chandigarh Launches Drum-Beating Public Shaming Drive To Curb Littering
Chandigarh has begun public shaming and fining people who throw garbage in the open, using drum-beating teams to promote cleanliness.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a bid to keep the city cleaner and change public behaviour, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has rolled out an unusual, attention-grabbing campaign, one where drum beats, boliyan, and public embarrassment are being used to identify and penalise those who throw garbage in the open.
Officials said the teams impose fines by beating drums outside the offenders’ homes. Teams visit their home, return the waste to them, and impose fines. In the first such action, fines were issued in Ward 5 (Mori Gate) and Ward 6 (Govindoura) of Manimajra. Civic officials believe that this method will increase awareness and reduce open littering in the city.
Drum players and artisans singing boliyan also participated in the drive. A special slogan was raised: 'Littering? Smile Please… You are on Camera.' The corporation said the entire process will be video recorded and uploaded to its official social media platforms.
Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar has directed field staff to implement the campaign with zero tolerance. He warned that repeated offenders will face stricter action, including multiple fines and intensified public shaming. The Commissioner emphasised that keeping Chandigarh clean is not only a citizen's duty but also a legal responsibility. "Anyone who deliberately litters will not be spared,” he added.
Kumar appealed for active public participation to support the cleanliness drive. He urged citizens to dispose of waste responsibly and follow waste segregation rules.
The civic body has also released the 'I’m Chandigarh' mobile app and WhatsApp number for complaints. Citizens can send photos or videos of people littering, which will be verified by field staff. If confirmed, the informant will receive a reward of Rs 250, while offenders will be fined under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules.
Read More