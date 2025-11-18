ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Launches Drum-Beating Public Shaming Drive To Curb Littering

Chandigarh: In a bid to keep the city cleaner and change public behaviour, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has rolled out an unusual, attention-grabbing campaign, one where drum beats, boliyan, and public embarrassment are being used to identify and penalise those who throw garbage in the open.

Officials said the teams impose fines by beating drums outside the offenders’ homes. Teams visit their home, return the waste to them, and impose fines. In the first such action, fines were issued in Ward 5 (Mori Gate) and Ward 6 (Govindoura) of Manimajra. Civic officials believe that this method will increase awareness and reduce open littering in the city.

Drum players and artisans singing boliyan also participated in the drive. A special slogan was raised: 'Littering? Smile Please… You are on Camera.' The corporation said the entire process will be video recorded and uploaded to its official social media platforms.