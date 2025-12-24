ETV Bharat / state

After Luxury Cars On Diwali, Chandigarh Businessman Gifts More To His Team On Christmas

Chandigarh: Two months after gifting luxury cars to his employees during Diwali, a Chandigarh-based businessman has spread more joy ahead of Christmas and the New Year by presenting six additional cars to his team.

The heartwarming gesture by pharma entrepreneur MK Bhatia won many hearts, with people praising his hard work and love for his employees.

During Diwali, Bhatia gifted 51 brand-new cars to his employees as part of his company’s annual tradition since 2023. This gesture made him the talk of the town after the team organised a “Car Gift Rally” from the showroom to Mits’s house.

Addressing his employees at the latest gifting ceremony, Bhatia shared an inspiring message, urging everyone to become “Dhurandhar” (experts or champions) in their respective fields.