After Luxury Cars On Diwali, Chandigarh Businessman Gifts More To His Team On Christmas
Pharma entrepreneur MK Bhatia gifted six brand-new cars to his employees ahead of Christmas months afetr Diwali bonanza of 51 cars.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST
Chandigarh: Two months after gifting luxury cars to his employees during Diwali, a Chandigarh-based businessman has spread more joy ahead of Christmas and the New Year by presenting six additional cars to his team.
The heartwarming gesture by pharma entrepreneur MK Bhatia won many hearts, with people praising his hard work and love for his employees.
During Diwali, Bhatia gifted 51 brand-new cars to his employees as part of his company’s annual tradition since 2023. This gesture made him the talk of the town after the team organised a “Car Gift Rally” from the showroom to Mits’s house.
Addressing his employees at the latest gifting ceremony, Bhatia shared an inspiring message, urging everyone to become “Dhurandhar” (experts or champions) in their respective fields.
“Every youth, woman, and other person should strive for excellence through continuous learning, self-confidence, and hard work,” he said, drawing parallels to the recent film.
Emphasising that success naturally follows dedicated individuals, Bhatia said that everyone should be honest in their work and aim to be the best in their profession.
After receiving Christmas gifts, the employees appreciated the entrepreneur’s initiative, terming it “generous” and “thoughtful.
“Such acts not only provide financial support but also significantly boost morale and motivation. These gestures also inspire us to put forth our best efforts and contribute actively to the organisation’s growth,” said one of the employees.
Concluding the event, the businessman extended heartfelt Christmas and New Year wishes to everyone. “I hope the coming year will bring new achievements, innovation, and collective success. While business growth is important, setting a positive example for society remains a key goal of the organisation,” Bhatia said.
