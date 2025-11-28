Chandigarh Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Student
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Monu for the murder and rape of an MBA student in 2010.
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Fast Track Court Judge Dr Yashika on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder and rape of an MBA student in 2010.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on various counts of murder and rape on Monu for the murder and rape of a 21-year-old MBA student in 2010.
After the sentencing was pronounced, Monu claimed he was innocent. He said, "I had a fight with the police, which is why I was framed." Meanwhile, the victim's father said, "We are both satisfied and unhappy with the court's decision. Such a brutal person should have been hanged, but we are satisfied with the court's verdict".
He said, "There was no remorse on the convict's face. We will now consider appealing the sentence in a higher court."
The family had been demanding death penalty for Monu. The then SHO, Jaspal, who has now retired, said, "There are approximately 11 cases registered against Monu in Chandigarh. Of these, three are murder cases while two are murder and rape. Eight other cases are also registered against him".
A murder and rape case was also filed against Monu in Himachal Pradesh, in which he was acquitted.
Around 15 years ago, a case of rape and murder of a student was reported at Sector 38, Chandigarh. Monu was arrested for his involvement in the incident in 2024. In the meantime, Monu had allegedly committed two other murders.
