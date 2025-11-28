ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Rape And Murder Of Student

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Fast Track Court Judge Dr Yashika on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder and rape of an MBA student in 2010.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on various counts of murder and rape on Monu for the murder and rape of a 21-year-old MBA student in 2010.

After the sentencing was pronounced, Monu claimed he was innocent. He said, "I had a fight with the police, which is why I was framed." Meanwhile, the victim's father said, "We are both satisfied and unhappy with the court's decision. Such a brutal person should have been hanged, but we are satisfied with the court's verdict".

He said, "There was no remorse on the convict's face. We will now consider appealing the sentence in a higher court."