ETV Bharat / state

Pending Traffic Challans Can Be Settled For Just Rs 100 Instead Of Rs 500; Chandigarh Court Launches Special Drive

Chandigarh: In a move likely to provide substantial relief to thousands of individuals whose challans have remained pending in the courts for a long time, the District Court of Chandigarh has launched a special drive on Monday to dispose of overdue pending traffic challans by facilitating payment of a nominal fee of Rs 100, instead of the standard fine of Rs 500.

According to the court order, initially, concessions will apply to traffic challans issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for zebra-crossing and wrong-parking violations. "Though the Act provides a fine up to Rs 500, only Rs 100 will be charged under the special drive," the order stated.

The first phase of this special settlement drive includes a total of 8,500 pending challans issued between September 2023 and March 2024 and the complete list of these 8,500 challans has been distributed across 17 different courts, with each court holding the details for 500 challans.

Vehicle owners can easily check the status of their vehicle or challan via a public notice available on the official website of the District Court, Chandigarh. Additionally, the court is also sending notification messages to the respective vehicle owners on their registered mobile numbers.

"Each court has a separate payment link available on the official website and payment can be made through the link or at the courts through payment machines. For online payment through NEFT or Net Banking, nominal bank charges shall be applicable, however payment through UPI is free," the court order said.