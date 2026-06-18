Chandigarh Cashier Murder Case: Two Of Three Arrested In Jammu Injured During Escape Attempt
Chandigarh Police traced the accused to Jammu through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. Following arrest, they were being transported to Chandigarh for further investigation.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Chandigarh: Three accused arrested in the murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh last week, were being brought to the city from Jammu when they allegedly attempted to escape during transit. During the police action that followed, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs.
The injured, Aryan and Sunny Mehra, were admitted to a hospital for treatment. A police officer was also injured in the incident. Sunny has been identified as the main shooter in the murder case, police said.
According to the police, the three accused were being taken to the Crime Branch Office following their arrest on Wednesday when the incident occurred.
A senior official of Chandigarh Police said, "The three accused arrested in the murder case of Janki Das, cashier of Kumar Medical Hall, were being brought to Chandigarh from Jammu when they tried to escape. Police opened fire and two accused, Aryan and Sunny Mehra, sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment."
On June 13, two masked assailants entered Kumar Medical Hall in Sector 11 at around 3 pm and opened fire. The cashier, Janki Das, who was seriously injured, died during treatment. The incident led to a stampede-like situation at the chemist shop, triggering an atmosphere of fear in the area.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Based on which, police identified the suspects and launched searches to trace them through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.
Also Read