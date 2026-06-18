ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Cashier Murder Case: Two Of Three Arrested In Jammu Injured During Escape Attempt

Chandigarh: Three accused arrested in the murder of a cashier at a chemist shop in Chandigarh last week, were being brought to the city from Jammu when they allegedly attempted to escape during transit. During the police action that followed, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

The injured, Aryan and Sunny Mehra, were admitted to a hospital for treatment. A police officer was also injured in the incident. Sunny has been identified as the main shooter in the murder case, police said.

According to the police, the three accused were being taken to the Crime Branch Office following their arrest on Wednesday when the incident occurred.