ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Administration Suspends Aggregator Licenses Of Uber And Rapido For Six Months

Chandigarh: The State Transport Authority Chandigarh has suspended the aggregator licenses of leading cab and bike taxi aggregator companies Uber (M/s Uber India Systems Private Limited) and Rapido (M/s Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited) for six months effective from September 8 on charges of violation of the aggregator rules.

The order for suspension of the aggregator license was issued by the transport authority on Tuesday under Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.

Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido (Chandigarh State Transport Authority)

The STA said that numerous complaints have been received from the cab-drivers, specifically alleging that the Aggregator Companies have not complied with the provisions of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators, Rules 2025 including provisions relating to health insurance, term insurance, training of Drivers, fare structure etc. It said that the Aggregator Companies failed to comply with the motor vehicle rules despite repeated notices for over a year.