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Chandigarh Administration Suspends Aggregator Licenses Of Uber And Rapido For Six Months

The State Transport Authority said that the aggregator companies were issued repeated notices, but failed to comply with the rules.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The State Transport Authority Chandigarh has suspended the aggregator licenses of leading cab and bike taxi aggregator companies Uber (M/s Uber India Systems Private Limited) and Rapido (M/s Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited) for six months effective from September 8 on charges of violation of the aggregator rules.

The order for suspension of the aggregator license was issued by the transport authority on Tuesday under Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.

Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido
Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido (Chandigarh State Transport Authority)

The STA said that numerous complaints have been received from the cab-drivers, specifically alleging that the Aggregator Companies have not complied with the provisions of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators, Rules 2025 including provisions relating to health insurance, term insurance, training of Drivers, fare structure etc. It said that the Aggregator Companies failed to comply with the motor vehicle rules despite repeated notices for over a year.

Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido
Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido (Chandigarh State Transport Authority)

President of the cab union, Amandeep Singh, welcomed the administration's decision, but also made it clear that their fight is not over yet. Singh said that the companies completely ignored the legitimate demands of the drivers.

Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido
Chandigarh State Transport Authority suspends aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido (Chandigarh State Transport Authority)

"Our demands have not been fulfilled yet. It was written in the rules made by the companies that the driver will have a medical insurance of Rs 6 lakh.. but they did not even get us medical. We were struggling for this for a year and 3 months."

According to the union leaders, they had been approaching the administration for their legitimate demands for a long time.

The suspension of the aggregator licenses of Uber and Rapido comes three months after the STA took a similar action against Ola in June this year on charges of violations of rules.

Read More:

  1. Farmers Start Seven-day Protest At Chandigarh-Mohali Border To Press For Their Demands
  2. Uber Rolls Out Video Recording, Ambulance Assistance, Customisable Trip PIN Features In India

TAGGED:

UBER
RAPIDO
CHANDIGARH CAB SERVICE
CHANDIGARH NEWS

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