ETV Bharat / state

Chandannagar to Honour First World War Martyr Jogendra Nath Sen And Two Women Who Supported Indian Soldiers

Chandannagar: Bengali soldiers who died fighting in the First World War, including Jogendra Nath Sen, believed to be the first Bengali and Indian soldier to be martyred in the conflict, will be commemorated on November 11 at the Rashbehari Institute in Chandannagar. Two foreign women who supported Indian soldiers serving overseas will also be honoured.

Organised by the Chandannagar Heritage organisation, the commemoration will take place for the first time in 108 years. The date will be observed every year as Armistice Day, marking the signing of the armistice agreement on November 11, 1918, which brought an end to the fighting in the First World War.

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Alexander Fleming will attend the event and pay tribute to the two women, one British and the other French, who extended care and support to Indian soldiers.

Jogendra Nath Sen (ETV Bharat)

Jogendra Nath Sen: The First Bengali and Indian Martyr of the First World War

Born in 1887 in Khalisani, Chandannagar, Jogendra Nath Sen completed his early education locally before studying at Bengal Engineering College in Shibpur, Howrah. He later went to the University of Leeds in England for higher studies. He had also worked as an assistant engineer with the local municipality.

When the First World War broke out in 1914, the British military faced a shortage of soldiers and recruited men from different parts of the world into separate units. Sen joined the 15th Yorkshire Regiment, where he was reportedly the only Indian and Bengali soldier.

He was killed while fighting for the British forces in France's Somme region. After his death, the British military sent his personal belongings to his family in Chandannagar. These included his broken spectacles, spectacles case, a knife, a blood-stained notebook and blood-soaked clothes.

The belongings were preserved by Mary Cecily, affectionately known as 'Cis', who had regarded Sen as her brother. She had met him at a church in London and maintained a close bond with him.