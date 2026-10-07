Chanakyapuri Hotel Harassment Case: Three Arrested After Nagaland Woman's Complaint
Police are reviewing surveillance footage, medical reports, and statements to establish the sequence of events after the early-morning confrontation.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Three men have been arrested in connection with a harassment incident involving a woman from Nagaland and her friends at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on October 4, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 am in the hotel's parking area. As per the woman's complaint, she was standing in the parking area when the three men arrived in a car, misbehaved with her and tried to forcibly take her towards their vehicle.
When her friends intervened to protect her, the accused attacked them with a hockey stick and an iron rod, police said. One of the friends suffered serious injuries to his teeth during the assault.
Police reached the spot after receiving information and registered a case. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the hotel to establish the sequence of events. Police are also reviewing the injured person's medical reports and statements from those involved.
The accused have denied several allegations during questioning. Police said the investigation is continuing and all aspects of the case are being examined.
March Cases Involving Women From Manipur, UK
The Chanakyapuri case comes months after two separate incidents involving women were reported in Delhi in March.
In one case, a woman from Manipur went to Satpura Park in the Malviya Nagar police station area to meet a friend. A group of minor boys made objectionable remarks, following which an argument broke out.
The woman was assaulted and suffered minor injuries near her face and ear. She was subsequently taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Then South Delhi DCP Anant Mittal said a special team was formed to investigate the case.
In another case in March, a British woman was sexually harassed and raped at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Police arrested two persons in connection with the case.
According to the complaint, the woman had befriended one of the accused through social media and travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet him. A hotel housekeeping worker harassed her in the lift and later raped her inside a hotel room after she met the person she had previously been in contact with through social media.
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