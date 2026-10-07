ETV Bharat / state

Chanakyapuri Hotel Harassment Case: Three Arrested After Nagaland Woman's Complaint

New Delhi: Three men have been arrested in connection with a harassment incident involving a woman from Nagaland and her friends at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on October 4, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 am in the hotel's parking area. As per the woman's complaint, she was standing in the parking area when the three men arrived in a car, misbehaved with her and tried to forcibly take her towards their vehicle.

When her friends intervened to protect her, the accused attacked them with a hockey stick and an iron rod, police said. One of the friends suffered serious injuries to his teeth during the assault.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and registered a case. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the hotel to establish the sequence of events. Police are also reviewing the injured person's medical reports and statements from those involved.

The accused have denied several allegations during questioning. Police said the investigation is continuing and all aspects of the case are being examined.

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