Champions In Agriculture: Organic Paddy Cultivation Shows The Way In Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): The term “champion” is usually linked to sports, but the Nellore district is demonstrating that true champions can also be found in agriculture. Through an innovative initiative launched by District Collector Himanshu Shukla, farmers are setting examples by embracing organic and natural farming methods, especially in paddy cultivation.

To prevent losses caused by everyone growing the same crop in the same way, and to encourage mechanisation and effective use of government subsidies, the district administration has identified 727 model farmers from 727 villages. These farmers, called “Champion Farmers”, are cultivating crops without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

The programme is being jointly implemented by the agriculture and horticulture departments, scientists, and other line departments, to transform agriculture in the district and make it a model for the entire state.

Model farmer Yugandhar says natural farming has significantly reduced his costs. “I practice chemical-free farming. On my ten acres, I grow green manure crops to improve soil fertility. I use only cow dung in my fields. This has increased earthworm activity and soil health. Though yields were slightly low in the first two years, they improved later. There are no expenses on fertilisers and pesticides. Overall, my paddy cultivation cost has come down by nearly 40 per cent,” he explains.