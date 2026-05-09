Champawat 'Gang Rape': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Writes To NHRC; Demands Probe After Police Clean Chit To Accused
Congress state spokesperson Dr. Pratima Singh has demanded judicial probe into the alleged sexual assault after police alleged a "well-planned conspiracy".
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid uproar over the police's clean chit to the accused in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Champawat, Congress state spokesperson Dr. Pratima Singh has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding a judicial inquiry into the case.
According to the girl's family, the alleged sexual assault took place on May 5 while the girl was attending a friend's wedding. The family has named the local BJP Mandal vice-president, a former village head (Pradhan), and a student.
However, SSP Champawat, Rekha Yadav stated that the investigation found no evidence supporting the allegation of gangrape while alleging a “well-planned conspiracy”. Likewise, Champawat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devesh Chauhan claimed that the medical examination did not confirm sexual assault or signs of physical struggle.
प्रदेश में महिलाओं के प्रति बढ़ते अपराधों के विरोध में आज ऋषिकुल चौक पर कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता श्री आलोक शर्मा जी, विधायक ज्वालापुर श्री रवि बहादुर जी, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता मनोज सैनी जी, सोम त्यागी जी, विकास चंद्रा जी एवं युवा नेता सागर बेनीवाल जी के संयोजन में सैकड़ों… pic.twitter.com/UBaPdJWipu— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) May 8, 2026
Following the police clean chit to the accused, Dr. Pratima Singh, the state spokesperson for the Congress, has written a letter of complaint to the NHRC stating that the case was being given a new spin after the name of a leader from the ruling party surfaced as the prime accused. She noted that the police investigation itself has raised various doubts; consequently, it is imperative to conduct an impartial inquiry into the alleged gang rape and to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her family.
“If the police claim that "nothing happened" and that the entire episode was merely a "conspiracy"—despite the alleged victim's 70-year-old father being physically challenged and bedridden—then what exactly was recorded in the FIR?,” she asked.
“Furthermore, what were the findings of the medical examination? What statements did the victim provide before the Magistrate, and how did the police come to release such details?”
चंपावत में छात्रा के साथ हुए कथित सामूहिक दुष्कर्म प्रकरण को लेकर आज शिवालिक नगर, हरिद्वार में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ जोरदार विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला दहन किया। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने निष्पक्ष जांच, दोषियों की गिरफ्तारी एवं पीड़िता को… pic.twitter.com/lIBQOVAFSN— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) May 8, 2026
She questioned how the police could “unilaterally pronounce a verdict on the matter before the case has even gone to trial in court”. She asked how a 70-year-old ailing individual could possibly be involved in a conspiracy, and whether a young girl—who was working hard to fund her father's medical treatment while simultaneously pursuing her studies—would truly succumb to such inducements. The Congress leader has urged the Commission to order an impartial inquiry into the incident to help curb the rising crimes against women in the state.
Meanwhile, senior Congress vice-President, Dhirendra Pratap has accused the government of attempting to whitewash the entire affair. He stated that if, indeed, no sexual assault was committed against the minor girl in this case, then there could be no greater cause for relief.
However, given the manner in which statements under Section 164 of the CrPC were recorded in this case—and the fact that police officials are holding press conferences to address the issue—there appears to be a strong possibility of foul play or a deliberate cover-up, he said. He has demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire matter. Pratap has also sought an appointment with the Governor over the matter.
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