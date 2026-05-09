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Champawat 'Gang Rape': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Writes To NHRC; Demands Probe After Police Clean Chit To Accused

Dehradun: Amid uproar over the police's clean chit to the accused in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Uttarakhand's Champawat, Congress state spokesperson Dr. Pratima Singh has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding a judicial inquiry into the case.

According to the girl's family, the alleged sexual assault took place on May 5 while the girl was attending a friend's wedding. The family has named the local BJP Mandal vice-president, a former village head (Pradhan), and a student.

However, SSP Champawat, Rekha Yadav stated that the investigation found no evidence supporting the allegation of gangrape while alleging a “well-planned conspiracy”. Likewise, Champawat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devesh Chauhan claimed that the medical examination did not confirm sexual assault or signs of physical struggle.

Following the police clean chit to the accused, Dr. Pratima Singh, the state spokesperson for the Congress, has written a letter of complaint to the NHRC stating that the case was being given a new spin after the name of a leader from the ruling party surfaced as the prime accused. She noted that the police investigation itself has raised various doubts; consequently, it is imperative to conduct an impartial inquiry into the alleged gang rape and to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her family.