Champawat 'Gang-Rape' Case Was A Staged Conspiracy, Claims Uttarakhand Police
A 10-member SIT found discrepancies in the minor’s allegations, while medical and technical evidence reportedly contradicted claims of sexual assault.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST|
Updated : May 8, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Champawat: The case involving the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district has taken a dramatic turn, with the police now claiming that the entire incident was a "well-planned conspiracy" allegedly hatched to settle personal and political scores.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav said the investigation found no evidence supporting the allegation of gang-rape. Champawat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devesh Chauhan also stated that the medical examination did not confirm sexual assault or physical struggle.
The case surfaced after the minor allegedly went missing while attending a friend's wedding in Salli village on Tuesday. Her father later filed a complaint alleging that she had been gang-raped at knifepoint by three men. Based on the complaint and the girl’s statement, police registered a case under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against Puran Rawat, Naveen Rawat and Vinod Rawat.
Police later traced the girl to a dairy, where she was allegedly found with her hands and legs tied with ropes. Given the seriousness of the allegations, a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of the Champawat Circle Officer.
Technical Evidence Contradicted Allegations
SP Rekha Yadav said the SIT conducted a detailed probe using CCTV footage, Call Detail Records (CDRs), forensic analysis and medical reports. According to police, the evidence gathered during the investigation did not match the allegations made in the complaint.
Yadav said that the 10-member SIT found major discrepancies between the victim’s testimony and technical inputs and following which she admitted that the incident was staged.
Police said the girl later told investigators and the court that no rape had actually taken place. According to the SP, the alleged conspiracy was planned by Kamal Rawat, a female associate and others.
Investigators identified Kamal Rawat, a relative of the minor, as the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police claimed that Rawat had previously been arrested in a rape case two years ago, and wanted revenge against the three accused men because they had testified against him. Officials suspect the alleged false case was planned due to personal and electoral rivalry.
Wedding Day Chosen For 'Staged Incident'
According to police, Kamal Rawat allegedly lured the minor with promises of financial assistance for her father's medical treatment. Investigators also found frequent communication between Rawat, the girl and one of her female friends on the day of the alleged incident.
The probe revealed that the girl had voluntarily accompanied a male friend to attend a wedding ceremony in a nearby village. Police said the original plan was to stage the incident at the male friend’s residence. However, after he reportedly left the venue, the location was shifted to the house of one of his acquaintances.
Police claimed the entire scene was then allegedly staged to resemble a genuine crime. However, CCTV footage and technical evidence reportedly showed that the three accused named in the FIR were not present at the location during the alleged incident.
The SP added, “The crime scene was staged to mislead the police. Technical evidence confirmed that the named accused were not present at the location.”
Medical Report Found No Signs Of Assault
Champawat CMO Devesh Chauhan said the medical examination conducted on Wednesday found no evidence of sexual assault. He told reporters, "There were no external injuries. A mark found on the right wrist was three days old and unrelated to the alleged incident." He added that doctors found no signs of physical struggle or internal injuries during the examination.
Police said the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) team from Udham Singh Nagar was called to collect evidence scientifically. The minor also underwent counselling in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and her statement was recorded before the court.
Legal Action Being Considered
Police said legal action is now being initiated against Kamal Rawat, his female associate and others allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Authorities are also considering whether to expand the existing FIR or register a fresh case under charges including criminal conspiracy and furnishing false information.
SP Rekha Yadav said Uttarakhand Police follows a "zero tolerance" policy towards crimes against women and children, but added that false and misleading allegations would also be dealt with strictly on the basis of evidence.
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