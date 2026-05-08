ETV Bharat / state

Champawat 'Gang-Rape' Case Was A Staged Conspiracy, Claims Uttarakhand Police

The alleged gang-rape of a minor was staged as part of a conspiracy driven by personal rivalry. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Champawat: The case involving the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district has taken a dramatic turn, with the police now claiming that the entire incident was a "well-planned conspiracy" allegedly hatched to settle personal and political scores.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Champawat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav said the investigation found no evidence supporting the allegation of gang-rape. Champawat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devesh Chauhan also stated that the medical examination did not confirm sexual assault or physical struggle.

The case surfaced after the minor allegedly went missing while attending a friend's wedding in Salli village on Tuesday. Her father later filed a complaint alleging that she had been gang-raped at knifepoint by three men. Based on the complaint and the girl’s statement, police registered a case under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against Puran Rawat, Naveen Rawat and Vinod Rawat.

Police later traced the girl to a dairy, where she was allegedly found with her hands and legs tied with ropes. Given the seriousness of the allegations, a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of the Champawat Circle Officer.

Technical Evidence Contradicted Allegations

SP Rekha Yadav said the SIT conducted a detailed probe using CCTV footage, Call Detail Records (CDRs), forensic analysis and medical reports. According to police, the evidence gathered during the investigation did not match the allegations made in the complaint.

Yadav said that the 10-member SIT found major discrepancies between the victim’s testimony and technical inputs and following which she admitted that the incident was staged.

Police said the girl later told investigators and the court that no rape had actually taken place. According to the SP, the alleged conspiracy was planned by Kamal Rawat, a female associate and others.

Investigators identified Kamal Rawat, a relative of the minor, as the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police claimed that Rawat had previously been arrested in a rape case two years ago, and wanted revenge against the three accused men because they had testified against him. Officials suspect the alleged false case was planned due to personal and electoral rivalry.

Wedding Day Chosen For 'Staged Incident'