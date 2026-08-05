Champat Rai Says He Will Never Leave Ayodhya, Breaks Silence After Donation Theft Row
Champat Rai received a traditional Vedic welcome before assuring Ram Temple monks he would continue living in Ayodhya until his last breath.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Ayodhya: Former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, who is currently observing Chaturmas in Ayodhya, has said that he will not leave the holy city until his last breath.
His remarks came nearly two months after the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. Rai visited Tapasvi Chhawani in Ayodhya during his stay.
Earlier, several monks had held a meeting demanding Champat Rai's reinstatement in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
During his visit, Rai paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans at Digambar Akhara, a key centre of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He also met Mahant Suresh Das and his successor, Ram Lakhan Das, and spent nearly an hour at the premises.
Speaking on the alleged donation theft case, Champat Rai said he would present his side publicly only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its final report.
As part of his interactions with monks, the former Trust General Secretary also met Tapasvi Chhawani, chief Jagadguru Paramhansacharya. He was welcomed with Vedic chants by priests upon his arrival. Rai later held a closed-door meeting with Paramhansacharya for nearly 30 minutes and also interacted with other seers.
Jagadguru Paramhansacharya said Champat Rai had been visiting the monastery for years and was accorded a traditional Vedic welcome. He described Rai as a "Yug Rishi" under whose leadership the Ram Temple was built.
"He enjoys immense respect among Sanatan followers. All the saints requested him not to leave Ayodhya. In response, he said he would not disregard the monks' wishes and would remain in Ayodhya until his last breath," the Paramhansacharya said.
Also Read: