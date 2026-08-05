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Champat Rai Says He Will Never Leave Ayodhya, Breaks Silence After Donation Theft Row

Former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai during his visit to Tapasvi Chhawani in Ayodhya. ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: Former Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, who is currently observing Chaturmas in Ayodhya, has said that he will not leave the holy city until his last breath.

His remarks came nearly two months after the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. Rai visited Tapasvi Chhawani in Ayodhya during his stay.

Earlier, several monks had held a meeting demanding Champat Rai's reinstatement in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

During his visit, Rai paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans at Digambar Akhara, a key centre of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He also met Mahant Suresh Das and his successor, Ram Lakhan Das, and spent nearly an hour at the premises.