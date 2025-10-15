ETV Bharat / state

Champai’s Son Babulal Soren Is BJP’s Pick For Jharkhand’s Ghatshila Bypoll

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday nominated Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, as its candidate for the by-election to the Ghatshila Assembly seat in East Singhbhum district.

The announcement was made by the party's National General Secretary, Arun Singh. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is yet to declare its candidate, though political circles speculate that Somesh Soren, son of the late Ramdas Soren, may be chosen.

Babulal Soren had also contested the 2024 Assembly elections from the same constituency but lost to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Ramdas Soren. The by-election was necessitated following Ramdas Soren’s death three months ago. In the 2024 polls, Ramdas Soren had secured 98,356 votes, while Babulal Soren finished second with 75,910 votes in Ghatshila.

Even before announcing its candidate, the BJP released a star-studded list of campaigners for Ghatsila. The list features Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jual Oraon, Annapurna Devi, Sanjay Seth, and the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. State-level leaders, including BJP's State President and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, Acting State President and MP Aditya Sahu, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda, Raghuvar Das, Champai Soren, Madhu Koda, and Jharkhand in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee, as well as local MLAs and officials, are also set to campaign.