Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Ends After Recovery Of Two More Bodies, 10 Workers Dead
Two more bodies were recovered from Chamoli's THDC tunnel, raising fatalities to 10 as multi-agency teams completed the rescue operation | Girish Chandra reports.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Chamoli: The rescue operation at the THDC tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was completed on Tuesday after teams recovered the bodies of two more workers. With the recovery, the death toll in the tunnel accident has risen to 10.
Rescue teams have now brought out all the workers who were trapped or missing inside the tunnel. During the operation, teams conducted intensive searches at possible locations, pumped out water, removed debris and took out machinery to facilitate the search. Teams used suction pumps and other modern equipment to drain water and reach the tunnel's inner sections.
District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar continuously monitored the operation and ensured coordination among the teams involved. The administration also provided necessary medical assistance to all affected workers. Those requiring treatment were shifted to hospitals, while their health and other requirements were monitored.
Among the injured workers, Rohit Pandey, 20, from Bihar, is being treated at Base Hospital in Srinagar, while Govindo Mandal from West Bengal is receiving treatment at District Hospital Gopeshwar. Other injured workers include:
- Sunil Diwan, 20 (Chhattisgarh)
- Harbil Gudiya, 27 (Jharkhand)
- Nistar Bhingra, 24 (Jharkhand)
- Vinod Ravana, 46 (Jharkhand)
- Dina Begra, 26 (Jharkhand)
- Khela Ram Bisra, 22 (Jharkhand)
- Subeg Singh, 45 (Punjab)
- Tilakraj (Himachal Pradesh)
- Chandan Kumar, 39 (Bihar)
- Pen Singh, 33 (Chhattisgarh)
The 10 workers who died have been identified as:
- Pradeep Panwar, 31, from Tehri Garhwal
- Mukesh Singh from Chamoli
- Durlabh Sharma from Uttar Pradesh
- Vijay Hansda from Uttar Pradesh
- Jitendra Kumar from Uttar Pradesh
- Lokeshwar from Chhattisgarh
- Bhuvaneshwar from Chhattisgarh
- Lukas Topno from Jharkhand
- Chetan Poyam from Chhattisgarh
- Devnath from Chhattisgarh
The rescue operation involved teams from ITBP Joshimath, ITBP Gauchar, the Army's Joshimath unit, NDRF, SDRF, DDRF, police, the Revenue Department and CISF. The teams worked in difficult conditions to search the tunnel and bring out all the affected workers.
The district administration expressed gratitude to the rescue agencies, security forces, departments and personnel involved in the coordinated operation.
What Happened On August 13
The tunnel is part of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti project being built in the mountains of Chamoli district. On August 13, debris fell from above while workers were working inside the tunnel, trapping 22 workers.
Twelve injured workers were rescued earlier. The recovery of the remaining 10 workers has now brought the rescue operation to an end, with 10 workers having lost their lives in the accident.
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