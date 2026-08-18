ETV Bharat / state

Chamoli Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Ends After Recovery Of Two More Bodies, 10 Workers Dead

Chamoli: The rescue operation at the THDC tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was completed on Tuesday after teams recovered the bodies of two more workers. With the recovery, the death toll in the tunnel accident has risen to 10.

Rescue teams have now brought out all the workers who were trapped or missing inside the tunnel. During the operation, teams conducted intensive searches at possible locations, pumped out water, removed debris and took out machinery to facilitate the search. Teams used suction pumps and other modern equipment to drain water and reach the tunnel's inner sections.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar continuously monitored the operation and ensured coordination among the teams involved. The administration also provided necessary medical assistance to all affected workers. Those requiring treatment were shifted to hospitals, while their health and other requirements were monitored.

Among the injured workers, Rohit Pandey, 20, from Bihar, is being treated at Base Hospital in Srinagar, while Govindo Mandal from West Bengal is receiving treatment at District Hospital Gopeshwar. Other injured workers include:

Sunil Diwan, 20 (Chhattisgarh)

Harbil Gudiya, 27 (Jharkhand)

Nistar Bhingra, 24 (Jharkhand)

Vinod Ravana, 46 (Jharkhand)

Dina Begra, 26 (Jharkhand)

Khela Ram Bisra, 22 (Jharkhand)

Subeg Singh, 45 (Punjab)

Tilakraj (Himachal Pradesh)

Chandan Kumar, 39 (Bihar)

Pen Singh, 33 (Chhattisgarh)

The 10 workers who died have been identified as: