ETV Bharat / state

Badrinath Closure To Mark Char Dham Yatra’s End; Madhyamaheshwar Shuts For Winter

Chamoli/Rudraprayag : Badrinath Dham will close for winter at 9.37 pm on Monday, November 16, bringing this year’s Uttarakhand Himalayan Char Dham Yatra to a formal end. Earlier in the day, the gates of Madhyamaheshwar, revered as the second of the Panch Kedars, closed at 8 am amid Vedic chants and religious ceremonies.

At Badrinath, worship and rituals have been underway since morning, with thousands of devotees gathering to witness the season’s final ceremonies. The temple has been decorated with flowers, while an Army band’s music and chants of “Jai Badri Vishal” fill the premises.

Among the traditions observed before the gates close is a ritual in which the temple’s chief priest, the Rawal, dresses as a woman to carry Goddess Lakshmi’s idol into Lord Badrinath’s sanctum.

The ceremony marks the culmination of the traditional Panch Pujas conducted over the past five days. After Goddess Lakshmi is placed in the sanctum, Lord Badrinath will be covered with a 'ghrit kambal', a ghee-soaked blanket. An akhand jyoti, or continuously burning lamp, will be lit before the main gates are closed at the appointed hour.

The closing schedule was announced during a religious ceremony on Vijayadashami, October 20. In the presence of priests and traditional rights-holders, the Rawal and the Dharmadhikari decided on the auspicious time after a special offering to Lord Badri Vishal and calculations based on the Hindu almanac.

The ritual involving Goddess Lakshmi is rooted in the temple’s religious traditions. According to local belief, Uddhav, Lord Krishna’s close companion, was older than him and is therefore regarded as Goddess Lakshmi’s elder brother-in-law. Following the customary practice of a daughter-in-law avoiding appearing before her elder brother-in-law, Lakshmi is brought into the sanctum only after Uddhav leaves.

The Rawal then assumes the role of a female companion, or sakhi, while carrying Lakshmi’s idol inside. Devotees associate this practice with the belief that the goddess should not be touched by an unrelated man. The centuries-old ritual continues to be observed with devotion.

On Tuesday, the idols of Uddhav and Kuber, along with the sacred seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, will leave for their winter destinations in Pandukeshwar and Joshimath. During the next six months, devotees can offer winter worship at the Yogadhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar and the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath.

Madhyamaheshwar in Uttarakhand Shuts For Winter (ETV Bharat)

Madhyamaheshwar’s winter journey begins