Badrinath Closure To Mark Char Dham Yatra’s End; Madhyamaheshwar Shuts For Winter
Badrinath prepares for its winter closure, marking the Char Dham Yatra’s end, while Madhyamaheshwar’s ceremonial procession begins its journey towards Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar Temple.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Chamoli/Rudraprayag: Badrinath Dham will close for winter at 9.37 pm on Monday, November 16, bringing this year’s Uttarakhand Himalayan Char Dham Yatra to a formal end. Earlier in the day, the gates of Madhyamaheshwar, revered as the second of the Panch Kedars, closed at 8 am amid Vedic chants and religious ceremonies.
At Badrinath, worship and rituals have been underway since morning, with thousands of devotees gathering to witness the season’s final ceremonies. The temple has been decorated with flowers, while an Army band’s music and chants of “Jai Badri Vishal” fill the premises.
Among the traditions observed before the gates close is a ritual in which the temple’s chief priest, the Rawal, dresses as a woman to carry Goddess Lakshmi’s idol into Lord Badrinath’s sanctum.
The ceremony marks the culmination of the traditional Panch Pujas conducted over the past five days. After Goddess Lakshmi is placed in the sanctum, Lord Badrinath will be covered with a 'ghrit kambal', a ghee-soaked blanket. An akhand jyoti, or continuously burning lamp, will be lit before the main gates are closed at the appointed hour.
The closing schedule was announced during a religious ceremony on Vijayadashami, October 20. In the presence of priests and traditional rights-holders, the Rawal and the Dharmadhikari decided on the auspicious time after a special offering to Lord Badri Vishal and calculations based on the Hindu almanac.
The ritual involving Goddess Lakshmi is rooted in the temple’s religious traditions. According to local belief, Uddhav, Lord Krishna’s close companion, was older than him and is therefore regarded as Goddess Lakshmi’s elder brother-in-law. Following the customary practice of a daughter-in-law avoiding appearing before her elder brother-in-law, Lakshmi is brought into the sanctum only after Uddhav leaves.
The Rawal then assumes the role of a female companion, or sakhi, while carrying Lakshmi’s idol inside. Devotees associate this practice with the belief that the goddess should not be touched by an unrelated man. The centuries-old ritual continues to be observed with devotion.
On Tuesday, the idols of Uddhav and Kuber, along with the sacred seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, will leave for their winter destinations in Pandukeshwar and Joshimath. During the next six months, devotees can offer winter worship at the Yogadhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar and the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath.
Madhyamaheshwar’s winter journey begins
In Rudraprayag district, Madhyamaheshwar Dham closed for winter on Monday morning in the presence of devotees, local rights-holders and people associated with the temple. Religious ceremonies and chants praising Lord Madhyamaheshwar marked the conclusion of the shrine’s annual pilgrimage season.
Following the closure, the deity’s chal vigraha utsav doli, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the movable idol, left for its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
The journey will take place over four days, with overnight halts in villages along the route. On November 16, the procession will reach Gaundar village for its first night halt. It will proceed to Rakeshwari Temple in Ransi on November 17 and to Giriya village on November 18.
On November 19, the palanquin will leave Giriya and reach Omkareshwar Temple, where it will be welcomed with traditional ceremonies and special prayers. Winter worship of Lord Madhyamaheshwar will begin there after its arrival.
Devotees will then be able to offer prayers at Ukhimath throughout the winter, when worship shifts away from the Himalayan shrine. During the pilgrimage season, devotees undertake a demanding trek through the mountains to reach Madhyamaheshwar.
Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee member Vineet Chandra Posti and Ukhimath police station inspector in-charge Manoj Negi were among those present during the closure ceremonies.
Omkareshwar Temple also serves as Lord Kedarnath’s winter seat, hosting worship during the six months when the Himalayan shrine remains closed.
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