ETV Bharat / state

Chamoli Police Solve Riverbank Murder Case; Local Panchayat Member Arrested

Chamoli: Police in Chamoli have solved a month-old murder case about an unidentified body found near the Alaknanda River. The police arrested a local panchayat member after a detailed investigation that showed that the victim was killed over a financial dispute.

The accused, identified as Narendra Topal, a block-level elected representative from Sartoli, was arrested after a detailed investigation carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special Operations Group (SOG) under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar.

Police said that on March 10, they received information about an unidentified body lying near the riverbank below Chandika Mata Temple in the Langasu area. The police found the body with hands and legs tied with plastic role. Police suspected murder.

The only clue was the name "Sooraj Purohit" tattooed on the victim's right hand. However, in the absence of official identification documents, the identity could not be immediately established. Fingerprints were collected, and local residents were called for identification, but no one could identify the body. After 72 hours, the body was cremated as per Hindu rites after post-mortem.

The tattoo was the key lead in the investigation. Police began tracing individuals with the surname "Purohit" in nearby villages. This led them to a WhatsApp group in Bamoth village, where a person named Sooraj Purohit was listed.

Using mobile surveillance, police tracked his last location to the Nandprayag area and continued connecting the dots. A major breakthrough came on March 23 when the victim’s wife, Manju Devi, identified the body through images circulated on social media. She informed police that her husband, Sooraj Purohit, had been missing since February 15.