Chamoli Police Solve Riverbank Murder Case; Local Panchayat Member Arrested
The accused, identified as Narendra Topal, a block-level elected representative from Sartoli, was arrested after a detailed investigation carried out by a SIT.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Chamoli: Police in Chamoli have solved a month-old murder case about an unidentified body found near the Alaknanda River. The police arrested a local panchayat member after a detailed investigation that showed that the victim was killed over a financial dispute.
The accused, identified as Narendra Topal, a block-level elected representative from Sartoli, was arrested after a detailed investigation carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special Operations Group (SOG) under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar.
Police said that on March 10, they received information about an unidentified body lying near the riverbank below Chandika Mata Temple in the Langasu area. The police found the body with hands and legs tied with plastic role. Police suspected murder.
The only clue was the name "Sooraj Purohit" tattooed on the victim's right hand. However, in the absence of official identification documents, the identity could not be immediately established. Fingerprints were collected, and local residents were called for identification, but no one could identify the body. After 72 hours, the body was cremated as per Hindu rites after post-mortem.
The tattoo was the key lead in the investigation. Police began tracing individuals with the surname "Purohit" in nearby villages. This led them to a WhatsApp group in Bamoth village, where a person named Sooraj Purohit was listed.
Using mobile surveillance, police tracked his last location to the Nandprayag area and continued connecting the dots. A major breakthrough came on March 23 when the victim’s wife, Manju Devi, identified the body through images circulated on social media. She informed police that her husband, Sooraj Purohit, had been missing since February 15.
Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Karnaprayag police station on March 24, and a joint SIT-SOG probe was launched.
Investigations revealed that Sooraj Purohit had been staying at a hotel in Nandprayag and working at a local eatery. During questioning, Narendra Topal initially said that the victim had left work on February 15.
However, CCTV footage from the area showed Topal transporting the body in a plastic sack in the trunk of his car on the night of February 16, heading towards the Jhulabagadh bridge. He was later seen washing the vehicle.
After Topal was confronted with the evidence, he confessed to the crime. He admitted that he killed Purohit on February 16 and tied his hands and legs, and dumped the body into the Alaknanda River from the bridge. He also disposed of the victim’s phone and belongings to destroy evidence.
During interrogation, Topal said he had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Purohit in January. He alleged that the victim would publicly insult and abuse him over the unpaid debt.
Police said the case was cracked through scientific investigation, surveillance, and coordinated efforts by multiple teams.
Read More: