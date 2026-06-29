Karnataka: Chamarajanagar And Haveri District Courts Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails
This is the third time that both courts have received hoax bomb threats in the span of a few days.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Chamarajanagar/Haveri: Chamarajanagar and Haveri district courts received hoax bomb threats on Monday. This is the third time in recent days that both courts have received a hoax bomb threat.
An email, sent in the name of a Ambunathan Ariyappan via the dark web, stated that 'chemical' bombs had been planted at the Consulate of Israel to South India in Bengaluru, and the Chamarajanagar court, and that both bombs would explode at 1 pm today.
Soon, court authorities alerted the police, who, along with the bomb disposal and dog squads, searched the court premises only to realise the threat was a hoax. Due to the threat, court proceedings were affected for couple of hours, inconveniencing clients who had travelled from different parts of the district.
This is the third such call in less than a month. Last Saturday, a similar email was sent to the court, stating that one 'silicon' bomb had been planted in the record room of Chamarajanagar Court, and two in its e-service centre. The email claimed the bombs were planted to take revenge against Durga Stalin, the wife of former Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad. Then, a few days ago, another threat was sent in the name of 26/11 Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
Chamarajanagar District Bar Association President Puttaswamy expressed concern over the repeated hoax threats. "This is the third threat, and the cyber police have not yet found the culprits. Police must swing into action to arrest the miscreants. Lawyers and clients are scared and unable to carry out their work," he said.
Haveri District Court also received a hoax bomb threat call on Monday. As soon as the call came, police evacuated lawyers, court staff and clients from the court premises and conducted a search. Court proceedings resumed after the bomb disposal squad had inspected the premises.
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