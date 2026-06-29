ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Chamarajanagar And Haveri District Courts Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails

Chamarajanagar/Haveri: Chamarajanagar and Haveri district courts received hoax bomb threats on Monday. This is the third time in recent days that both courts have received a hoax bomb threat.

An email, sent in the name of a Ambunathan Ariyappan via the dark web, stated that 'chemical' bombs had been planted at the Consulate of Israel to South India in Bengaluru, and the Chamarajanagar court, and that both bombs would explode at 1 pm today.

Soon, court authorities alerted the police, who, along with the bomb disposal and dog squads, searched the court premises only to realise the threat was a hoax. Due to the threat, court proceedings were affected for couple of hours, inconveniencing clients who had travelled from different parts of the district.