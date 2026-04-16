ETV Bharat / state

Challenges Before New Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary And SWOT Analysis Of The Situation Before Him

Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary assumes charge of office after the oath ceremony at the Old Secretariat in Patna on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. ( IANS )

Patna: In the saddle now as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary has an uphill task of governing the poorest and the second most populous state (population around 13.07 crore) of the country.

A state whose coffers are empty, society is divided on caste lines, where crime is rampant, corruption is high, industrialisation is low, agriculture is in poor shape, civic amenities are in shambles, and urbanisation is so less that only 1096 square kilometres of its total 94,163 square kilometres area is urban.

ETV Bharat explores the Herculean tasks staring the new chief minister in his face, along with strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that could make or break his efforts.

Challenges: Myriad and formidable

Politically, Samrat will have to ensure that former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha stick together as allies and power-sharing in the form of cabinet expansion is done in such a manner that none of them are left aggrieved.

The new chief minister will also have to keep intact the ‘social engineering’ of Nitish in which the extremely backward classes (EBCs), non-Yadav other backward classes (OBCs), and Mahadalits provided a massive base to keep him in power for over two decades.

The BJP old guard and parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been skeptical about Samrat due to his previous innings with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the JD(U), and he will have to show his promptness in implementing party policies, especially the so called ‘Hindutva’ agenda, to the hilt.

Socially, Samrat has large shoes to fill. He will have to carry forward the concept of ‘inclusive development’ as propagated by Nitish and maintaining communal harmony in the society. His predecessor paid attention to all groups of people, irrespective of caste, creed, gender, and despite being a part of the NDA for a long time, upheld the secular aspect of governance.

Moreover, Nitish, despite having ruled the state for over 20 years, left with an untainted image. The new chief minister will need to uphold it when it comes to him.

Economically, Bihar is in shambles. The social welfare schemes launched or strengthened in the run of the November 2025 Assembly elections, have started taking a toll on the financial health of the state, so much so, that it faced difficulty in paying the contractors, engaged in various projects, in the months of February and March, in the just ended fiscal year 2025-26.

Government estimates suggest that the welfare schemes – including Rs 10,000 given to around 1.4 crore women to start a vocation of their choice and a promise to provide further financial aid if they do well – burdened the state exchequer with Rs 30,000 crore, while free 125 units electricity to all consumers cost Rs 18,000 crore. These have pushed Bihar into sustained financial pressure as these are recurring doles.

Additionally, Bihar is weighed down with debt worth Rs 4 lakh crore, which is around 40 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Rs 9.92 lakh crore in 2024-25. The government has to pay more than Rs 23,000 crore as interest on the debt taken from various agencies.

Besides, the state has to spend Rs 6,000 crore per month or Rs 72,000 crore per year to provide salary to its employees. Overall per capita income of the state is the lowest in the country. Amid all these, the new chief minister will have to maintain the double-digit economic growth rate.

“The Bihar economy is imploding. The government is lacking resources to further its development agenda and is managing the situation somehow with payment delays. Things will improve a bit with the beginning of the new financial year, but thought should be spared for provisioning for the future,” a senior officer of the state finance department told ETV Bharat.

Administratively, one of the USPs of Nitish was his all-round vision for the development of the state and he followed it up with various plans, including his seven resolves I, II and III. He turned the state from an infrastructure deficient state to one with a good network of roads and bridges, supply of electricity, school and hospital buildings. It also raised expectations about governance among the common people and Samrat will have to keep pace with them.