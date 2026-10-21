ETV Bharat / state

Chakravyuh: Bengaluru Durga Puja Explores Life's Labyrinth, Calls For Social Harmony

The celebrations also highlight the significance of Durga Puja in Bengali culture. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust and RT Nagar Bengali Association in Bengaluru have chosen Chakravyuh — a maze or labyrinth — as the theme for this year's Durga Puja celebrations to reflect the struggles, desires and responsibilities that shape human life.

Marking its 20th anniversary, the celebrations combine religious rituals, Bengali culture, music and community gatherings with a message of spiritual fulfilment, women's empowerment and communal harmony.

The theme encourages people to recognise their struggles, rise above negativity and find the courage to navigate life's challenges. (ETV Bharat)

Escaping the Maze of Life

The Chakravyuh theme portrays how people become trapped in the pursuit of ambitions, material desires and everyday responsibilities. The installation depicts how individuals can become both victims and causes of difficult situations, creating their own emotional and social labyrinths.

The transition from black to red in the theme symbolises a movement from entanglement towards life, joy and spiritual awakening. An invisible hand represents divine power, reminding people that surrendering their worries to goddess Durga can offer strength and a way forward.

The transition from black to red in the theme symbolises a movement from entanglement towards life, joy and spiritual awakening. ( (ETV Bharat)

Niloy, one of the organisers, said happiness begins with spiritual awareness rather than the endless pursuit of worldly desires. "The message is to be happy that comes from discovering spirituality within ourselves. Spirituality liberates us and brings peace. Instead of becoming entangled in worldly desires, we should devote time to our spiritual growth," he said.

The organisers said the theme encourages people to recognise their struggles, rise above negativity and find the courage to navigate life's challenges.

The event's budget has reached nearly Rs 1.5 crore, reflecting its scale and growth. (ETV Bharat)

The Strength of Women

The celebrations also highlight the significance of Durga Puja in Bengali culture as the homecoming of a daughter, where Ma Durga is welcomed with her children and treated with affection.

Also known as Dashabhuja, her 10 hands symbolise the many responsibilities women manage in modern life, balancing family, careers and social commitments. The theme emphasises that women, like Ma Durga, demonstrate strength by fulfilling different roles while facing challenges. It also calls for greater respect for women and recognition of their contributions at home and in the workplace.