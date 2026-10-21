Chakravyuh: Bengaluru Durga Puja Explores Life's Labyrinth, Calls For Social Harmony
In its 20th year, the theme of RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust depicts how people become trapped in pursuit of ambitions, material desires and responsibilities.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: The RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust and RT Nagar Bengali Association in Bengaluru have chosen Chakravyuh — a maze or labyrinth — as the theme for this year's Durga Puja celebrations to reflect the struggles, desires and responsibilities that shape human life.
Marking its 20th anniversary, the celebrations combine religious rituals, Bengali culture, music and community gatherings with a message of spiritual fulfilment, women's empowerment and communal harmony.
Escaping the Maze of Life
The Chakravyuh theme portrays how people become trapped in the pursuit of ambitions, material desires and everyday responsibilities. The installation depicts how individuals can become both victims and causes of difficult situations, creating their own emotional and social labyrinths.
The transition from black to red in the theme symbolises a movement from entanglement towards life, joy and spiritual awakening. An invisible hand represents divine power, reminding people that surrendering their worries to goddess Durga can offer strength and a way forward.
Niloy, one of the organisers, said happiness begins with spiritual awareness rather than the endless pursuit of worldly desires. "The message is to be happy that comes from discovering spirituality within ourselves. Spirituality liberates us and brings peace. Instead of becoming entangled in worldly desires, we should devote time to our spiritual growth," he said.
The organisers said the theme encourages people to recognise their struggles, rise above negativity and find the courage to navigate life's challenges.
The Strength of Women
The celebrations also highlight the significance of Durga Puja in Bengali culture as the homecoming of a daughter, where Ma Durga is welcomed with her children and treated with affection.
Also known as Dashabhuja, her 10 hands symbolise the many responsibilities women manage in modern life, balancing family, careers and social commitments. The theme emphasises that women, like Ma Durga, demonstrate strength by fulfilling different roles while facing challenges. It also calls for greater respect for women and recognition of their contributions at home and in the workplace.
Farewell with Faith and Tradition
Elaborating on the celebrations, Anita said Vijaya Dashami marks the victory of good over evil and the emotional farewell to Ma Durga for Kailash. The day begins with rituals expressing gratitude to the goddess before her departure.
Women take part in Sindoor Khela, applying vermilion to one another, followed by the traditional offering of sweets. The Baran ritual precedes Visarjan, the immersion of the idol, symbolising the goddess's departure.
The association also organises Bisharjan Shammelan, where community members gather, honour elders and seek their blessings. A community dinner brings the celebrations to a close.
Decades of Community Celebrations
The organisers said the Durga Puja tradition has grown from modest beginnings into a major community celebration, supported by members and sponsors. The event's budget has reached nearly Rs 1.5 crore, reflecting its scale and growth.
An available account also refers to 2007 as the beginning of the anniversary journey, while another timeline mentions 1907, leaving the original founding year unclear.
Beyond religious rituals, the organisers stressed that Durga Puja belongs to everyone, as people from different communities, including Muslims and Sikhs, participate in the celebrations, reinforcing mutual respect and social harmony.
Through Chakravyuh, the festival offers a reminder that life's challenges can be faced with spiritual strength, compassion and collective support, while Ma Durga's blessings continue to inspire courage and hope.
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