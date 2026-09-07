ETV Bharat / state

Chaitar Vasava Gets Interim Relief From Gujarat High Court To Attend Assembly Session

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Chaitar Vasava has finally received interim relief from the Gujarat High Court. During the hearing on his bail plea filed to enable him to attend the monsoon session of the Assembly, Gujarat HC granted him conditional interim bail for seven days.

Vasava had sought bail for 15 days to attend a brief three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. However, the state government strongly opposed his bail plea, arguing that he was guilty in the concerned case; therefore he should not be granted bail.

During the hearing, the Gujarat HC raised significant questions regarding the state government's stance. The court asked how the state government could oppose the bail plea while simultaneously requiring Vasava's presence in the Assembly. The court also questioned the consistency between these two positions.

The court further asked, "If Chaitar Vasava has not yet been disqualified as an MLA, on what grounds could the state government oppose bail for his attendance in the Assembly?'

Noting that Vasava has been in jail since June and has not yet been disqualified from the post of a legislator, the HC had questioned the state government. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the High Court has granted seven days' interim conditional bail to Chaitra Vasava to attend the monsoon session of the Assembly.