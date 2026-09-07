Chaitar Vasava Gets Interim Relief From Gujarat High Court To Attend Assembly Session
He has been given seven-day conditional temporary bail in the forest guard attack case.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Chaitar Vasava has finally received interim relief from the Gujarat High Court. During the hearing on his bail plea filed to enable him to attend the monsoon session of the Assembly, Gujarat HC granted him conditional interim bail for seven days.
Vasava had sought bail for 15 days to attend a brief three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. However, the state government strongly opposed his bail plea, arguing that he was guilty in the concerned case; therefore he should not be granted bail.
During the hearing, the Gujarat HC raised significant questions regarding the state government's stance. The court asked how the state government could oppose the bail plea while simultaneously requiring Vasava's presence in the Assembly. The court also questioned the consistency between these two positions.
The court further asked, "If Chaitar Vasava has not yet been disqualified as an MLA, on what grounds could the state government oppose bail for his attendance in the Assembly?'
Noting that Vasava has been in jail since June and has not yet been disqualified from the post of a legislator, the HC had questioned the state government. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the High Court has granted seven days' interim conditional bail to Chaitra Vasava to attend the monsoon session of the Assembly.
Conditional bail
The Gujarat High Court has imposed certain key conditions on Vasava while granting him bail. These conditions include -- not leaving the limits of Gandhinagar, mandatory attendance at the Legislative Assembly session, and a prohibition on speaking to the media.
Notably, the High Court has explicitly banned him from speaking to the media. Advocate Arjun Joshi represented Vasava in the High Court. He submitted, "The petitioner should be granted limited leave to discharge his duties as an MLA during the legislative assembly session."
A significant observation made by the High Court was that the state government's stance of opposing bail raises questions, given that an invitation has been extended for him to attend the assembly and fulfil his constitutional and legislative responsibilities.
Following this High Court order, Chaitar Vasava will be able to step out of prison for seven days to attend the monsoon session of the legislative assembly, subject to compliance with all the conditions laid down by the court.