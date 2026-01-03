ETV Bharat / state

Chaitanya Baghel, Jailed In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam, Walks Free After 168 Days

Raipur: Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, incarcerated in connection with liquor scam, walked out of prison after 168 days.

Bhupesh along with supporters of Chaitanya welcomed him outside the jail at Raipur. Chaitanya and his father and others departed directly for his residence in Bhilai 3 from the prison. Earlier, the Chhattisgarh High Court had granted bail to Chaitanya in two cases in connection with the liquor scam.

Chaitanya was arrested on July 18, 2025, on his birthday. After being granted bail by the High Court, he returned home on January 3, his son's birthday. Bhupesh said his son's arrest in the scam was a conspiracy and his release has restored his faith in law and the country's judicial process.

In a post on X sharing the photo of his son, Bhupesh Baghel wrote, "Rahul Ji Kehte hai daro mat! Nahi Darenge. (Rahul says not to fear! Will not gear)."