Chain-Snatching In Bengaluru: Woman Collapses After Spray Attack, Later Dies; Manhunt On

Bengaluru Rural: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by chain snatchers in Huskuru village near Nelamangala taluk in Karnataka on Monday. Police have launched a manhunt to track down the culprits.

According to police, the incident occurred early this morning when the woman, Jyoti, was sweeping in front of her house as part of her morning routine. Suddenly, bike-borne culprits arrived at the scene and used a spray to incapacitate her before snatching her mangalsutra, they said. The woman collapsed on the spot while the culprits snatched the 70-gram gold mangalsutra from her neck and fled, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the culprits had come in a bike and sped away after snatching Jyoti's mangalsutra. They said shocked by the sudden attack, Jyoti had collapsed on the floor.