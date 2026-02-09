Chain-Snatching In Bengaluru: Woman Collapses After Spray Attack, Later Dies; Manhunt On
Bike-borne chain snatchers attacked Jyoti (45) with a spray and stole her mangalsutra.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Bengaluru Rural: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by chain snatchers in Huskuru village near Nelamangala taluk in Karnataka on Monday. Police have launched a manhunt to track down the culprits.
According to police, the incident occurred early this morning when the woman, Jyoti, was sweeping in front of her house as part of her morning routine. Suddenly, bike-borne culprits arrived at the scene and used a spray to incapacitate her before snatching her mangalsutra, they said. The woman collapsed on the spot while the culprits snatched the 70-gram gold mangalsutra from her neck and fled, police said.
Eyewitnesses said the culprits had come in a bike and sped away after snatching Jyoti's mangalsutra. They said shocked by the sudden attack, Jyoti had collapsed on the floor.
Neighbours rushed to help her and the woman was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Nelamangala. After examination, doctors declared her brought death. The body has been sent to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for a post-mortem, police said.
After this, a team from Madanayakanahalli police station reached the spot to conduct an inspection and a search was launched for the culprits.
An official of the Madanayakanahalli police station said, a case has been registered in this connection and investigation has been intensified to find the accused.
