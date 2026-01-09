ETV Bharat / state

Chai Santosh: The Man Who Brews Tea Using 200 Litres Of Milk Every Day Without Hands

Chhindwara: Every day in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Santosh Kahar brews tea using 200 litres of milk, an extraordinary feat because of the fact that he does it all without hands. Twenty years ago, Santosh was working in a crop thresher when both his hands came into its grip. The accident was so bad that Santosh had to amputate both his hands.

The horrific accident left him momentarily convinced that his life was over. However, Santosh refused to let his disability define his future. Santosh got a job in a private hotel and has been making tea there for about 10 years.

Vijay Patwa, the owner of the hotel, says, "Santosh has been working in my shop for about 10 years. We never realised that he had no hands. The work is done so cleanly and quickly that people with hands are outperformed."

Santosh Kahar has been making and selling at least 200 litres of milk tea for 10 years. The work he does has earned him a title: 'Chai Santosh'. He handles every step of the process - from igniting the gas stove to serving the final cup with precision. "I never realise that I am missing both my paws," said Santosh.