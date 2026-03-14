Chai Politics Brews Hard As Bengal Tea Estates Struggle With Climate And Chemicals
The tea garden belt carries immense political significance in West Bengal, but faces a multi-pronged crisis.
By Sanjib Guha
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Darjeeling: For nearly two centuries, the tea gardens of north Bengal have shaped both the economy and politics of the region. From the colonial plantations that broke China’s monopoly over tea in the 19th century to the modern-day electoral battlegrounds of the Dooars, Terai and Darjeeling Hills, tea has remained central to life here.
The industry that once produced some of the world’s finest varieties of tea and sustained entire communities is facing one of its most challenging phases. Climate change, falling productivity, pest attacks, regulatory pressures on pesticide use and structural issues within plantations have combined to push the sector into distress.
Yet, even as the industry struggles, the tea garden belt remains politically decisive. Nearly 20 lakh voters live in these areas, making them a key electoral constituency in north Bengal. With the West Bengal Assembly elections knocking on the door, the fortunes of tea workers and plantations once again intersect with the state’s political calculations.
From Prosperity To Uncertainty
It was during the British colonial era that the tea gardens of north Bengal began to flourish. Vast stretches of land in the Terai and Dooars regions of Darjeeling were transformed into plantations that eventually helped India challenge China’s dominance in the global tea trade.
Over the decades, the region’s tea became synonymous with quality and prestige. The culture surrounding tea also seeped into Bengal’s social life. The idea of 'Chayer Adda', informal discussions over cups of tea, got deeply embedded in Bengali culture and literally became a second skin.
But the industry that once symbolised prosperity now shows deep signs of strain. Across the nearly 450 tea gardens spread throughout Darjeeling, the Terai and the Dooars, many plantations are struggling to maintain the quality and production levels that once ensured their dominance in global markets. Infrastructure within the estates has deteriorated, and access to healthcare and education, once integral to plantation life, has steadily declined. The result: Several tea garden areas now wear a quiet, almost deserted look.
Low Wages & A Profession Losing Its Next Generation
The crisis is perhaps most visible in the lives of plantation workers. At Satbhaiya Tea Garden, two young female daily wage earners describe the harsh economic reality they face. “We get Rs 250 per day working in the tea garden, which amounts to Rs 6,500 per month,” Punya, one of the workers, lamented. For salaried workers, the income is only marginally better.
Veteran plantation worker Sukchan Lohar, who has spent 35 years working in tea gardens, has witnessed the industry’s gradual decline. “I started with Rs 40 per day, and now earn somewhere around Rs 10,000 a month. It is not enough to run a family,” Sukchan told ETV Bharat.
Plantation work follows a structured hierarchy. Workers typically begin as daily wage labourers before moving up through roles such as PA, sub-staff and staff, depending on performance and experience. But even reaching the higher levels does not guarantee financial stability. “A staff earns Rs 25,000 per month, which is also very little," Lohar said.
Ironically, that salary bracket is often associated with the estate's managerial staff: graduates who work as managers or assistant managers under the direction of plantation owners. Decades ago, these positions were considered secure and prestigious. Today, that perception has changed. Uttam Kar, assistant manager of Satbhaiya Tea Garden, supervises nearly 500 workers. He is aware of both the operational challenges of the plantation and the hardships faced by its workforce. Kar says the industry is no longer attractive to the younger generation.
“With this income, the younger generation is not inclined to work in the tea gardens. Rather, they want to study and look for jobs outside the state to earn a living,” said Kar. His own aspirations for his son reflect this shift.
“I also want my son to study in other states, pursue engineering and secure a job so that he doesn't have to come back here,” he rued. The exodus of younger workers and professionals away from tea gardens highlights a deeper structural crisis facing the industry.
Climate, Pests And The Clone Factor
One of the biggest challenges confronting tea gardens today is climate change. Tea cultivation depends on specific weather patterns, temperature levels and rainfall cycles. Any disruption to this balance can affect both yield and quality.
Kar says these changes are already visible on the ground. “The yield has dipped over the years. Climate and temperatures are vital factors for tea production. Climate is essential for good production. The higher the temperature, the more the chances of insect and pest attacks, including loopers,” he said.
Rising temperatures have increased pest infestations, damaging leaves and affecting the delicate conditions required for high-quality tea. Another challenge comes from international regulations governing pesticide use.
Global markets now impose strict limits on chemical residues in tea, forcing producers to abandon many traditional pesticides and switch to approved alternatives. “Now we use only approved chemicals, as pesticides are banned. Many varieties were disqualified earlier for the use of pesticides. So, to keep up with other tea-producing countries, we had to abide by the instructions,” Kar said.
But these alternatives do not always provide long-term solutions. “Though this use of bio-chemicals makes the tea exportable to foreign countries, after prolonged use, the prescribed chemicals lose their effectiveness as insects become immune to them. Then we have to use more modern chemicals. We are in talks with the Tea Research Association (TRA) for more powerful chemicals to protect the plants. Our current bio-chemicals are not effective in keeping the pests at bay,” the Satbhaiya Tea Garden assistant manager told ETV Bharat.
Beyond climate and chemicals, the composition of tea plants themselves has changed over time. Kar points to an increasing dependence on cloned plants within plantations. “For the past few years, tea gardens have seen a massive fall in production and quality for various reasons. The most striking thing is that we have only 20 per cent of seed plants; the remaining 80 per cent are clones. After repeated cloning, the plants lose both in quality and quantity,” Kar said.
This shift towards cloned plants may have initially improved productivity, but has gradually weakened both flavour profiles and plant resilience.
Industry Sounds Alarm
Concerns about the tea industry’s trajectory are echoed by Uttam Chakraborty, chairman of the Tea Association of India (TAI). According to Chakraborty, weather volatility has significantly affected tea production, particularly the prized first flush, known for its premium quality.
“In the past 3-4 years, the weather has affected production heavily. "Now our irrigation stretches until June, which was earlier closed by March-end,” he said. The erratic weather has also intensified pest attacks.
“Due to the drastic weather change, the pest infestation has gone up manifold. Then, in dry weather, some chemicals refuse to work and the pests keep on damaging the leaves. This is a double-edged sword as in the monsoons, heavy rains wash away the chemicals,” Chakraborty said.
Even the use of Non-PPC (Plant Protection Code) chemicals, he said, provides only temporary control over pests. According to Chakraborty, the industry has already submitted proposals seeking approval for stronger chemicals that could help protect tea plants more effectively. “The scene has been pretty bad in the past two years. Slight deviation in using chemicals can risk international market ban for our exports and that will have a negative impact on the finest qualities we produce for the global market,” he said.
Tea Belt’s Political Weight
Despite the economic distress, the tea garden belt continues to carry immense political significance in West Bengal. Nearly 20 lakh voters reside in the tea garden areas, making the region a key determinant of electoral outcomes in north Bengal.
Historically, these plantations formed part of the Left Front’s political stronghold, where labour networks ensured strong electoral backing for the coalition that ruled the state for 34 years. However, that political landscape has changed over the past decade.
According to Nirjal Dey, the local president of the Trinamool Congress-backed trade union INTTUC, the allegiance of tea garden workers has gradually shifted. “Now the tea garden workers and their families know well that only the ruling party can make their lives better. So, they all have shifted allegiance to Trinamool Congress from the Left Front. This chunk of votes is crucial for any party relevant in this part of the state,” said Dey.
Crisis in Tea, Vote Bank in Focus
The tea industry in north Bengal finds itself in a paradoxical situation. Economically, the sector faces deep structural challenges, declining production, climate stress, labour distress and tightening global regulations.
Politically, however, the tea garden belt remains a crucial battleground where parties compete to secure the support of workers and their families. Election promises frequently revolve around higher wages, welfare measures and the revival of tea tourism. Yet, many of the structural issues affecting plantations remain unresolved. As the West Bengal Assembly elections draw closer, the tea gardens of Dooars, Terai and Darjeeling Hills will once again dominate political narratives.
Whether the tea industry finds a path to recovery remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Even as the plantations struggle to sustain production, the political importance of the tea garden votes continues to brew strongly in Bengal’s electoral politics.
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