ETV Bharat / state

Chai Politics Brews Hard As Bengal Tea Estates Struggle With Climate And Chemicals

Darjeeling: For nearly two centuries, the tea gardens of north Bengal have shaped both the economy and politics of the region. From the colonial plantations that broke China’s monopoly over tea in the 19th century to the modern-day electoral battlegrounds of the Dooars, Terai and Darjeeling Hills, tea has remained central to life here.

The industry that once produced some of the world’s finest varieties of tea and sustained entire communities is facing one of its most challenging phases. Climate change, falling productivity, pest attacks, regulatory pressures on pesticide use and structural issues within plantations have combined to push the sector into distress.

Yet, even as the industry struggles, the tea garden belt remains politically decisive. Nearly 20 lakh voters live in these areas, making them a key electoral constituency in north Bengal. With the West Bengal Assembly elections knocking on the door, the fortunes of tea workers and plantations once again intersect with the state’s political calculations.

A tea garden in Darjeeling (ETV Bharat)

From Prosperity To Uncertainty

It was during the British colonial era that the tea gardens of north Bengal began to flourish. Vast stretches of land in the Terai and Dooars regions of Darjeeling were transformed into plantations that eventually helped India challenge China’s dominance in the global tea trade.

Over the decades, the region’s tea became synonymous with quality and prestige. The culture surrounding tea also seeped into Bengal’s social life. The idea of 'Chayer Adda', informal discussions over cups of tea, got deeply embedded in Bengali culture and literally became a second skin.

But the industry that once symbolised prosperity now shows deep signs of strain. Across the nearly 450 tea gardens spread throughout Darjeeling, the Terai and the Dooars, many plantations are struggling to maintain the quality and production levels that once ensured their dominance in global markets. Infrastructure within the estates has deteriorated, and access to healthcare and education, once integral to plantation life, has steadily declined. The result: Several tea garden areas now wear a quiet, almost deserted look.

Low Wages & A Profession Losing Its Next Generation

The crisis is perhaps most visible in the lives of plantation workers. At Satbhaiya Tea Garden, two young female daily wage earners describe the harsh economic reality they face. “We get Rs 250 per day working in the tea garden, which amounts to Rs 6,500 per month,” Punya, one of the workers, lamented. For salaried workers, the income is only marginally better.

Veteran plantation worker Sukchan Lohar, who has spent 35 years working in tea gardens, has witnessed the industry’s gradual decline. “I started with Rs 40 per day, and now earn somewhere around Rs 10,000 a month. It is not enough to run a family,” Sukchan told ETV Bharat.

A tea garden in Darjeeling (ETV Bharat)

Plantation work follows a structured hierarchy. Workers typically begin as daily wage labourers before moving up through roles such as PA, sub-staff and staff, depending on performance and experience. But even reaching the higher levels does not guarantee financial stability. “A staff earns Rs 25,000 per month, which is also very little," Lohar said.

Ironically, that salary bracket is often associated with the estate's managerial staff: graduates who work as managers or assistant managers under the direction of plantation owners. Decades ago, these positions were considered secure and prestigious. Today, that perception has changed. Uttam Kar, assistant manager of Satbhaiya Tea Garden, supervises nearly 500 workers. He is aware of both the operational challenges of the plantation and the hardships faced by its workforce. Kar says the industry is no longer attractive to the younger generation.

“With this income, the younger generation is not inclined to work in the tea gardens. Rather, they want to study and look for jobs outside the state to earn a living,” said Kar. His own aspirations for his son reflect this shift.

Uttam Kar, assistant manager of Satbhaiya Tea Garden (left) with ETV Bharat Editor Bilal Bhat at Darjeeling tea estate. . (ETV Bharat)

“I also want my son to study in other states, pursue engineering and secure a job so that he doesn't have to come back here,” he rued. The exodus of younger workers and professionals away from tea gardens highlights a deeper structural crisis facing the industry.

Climate, Pests And The Clone Factor