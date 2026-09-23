ETV Bharat / state

CGPSC Scam: ED Alleges Rs 45 Lakh 'CSR' Payment To Ex-CGPSC Chief For Favouring Businessman's Kin

Raipur: The ED has claimed that arrested former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) chairman Taman Singh Sonwani received Rs 45 lakh through an institution controlled by him in return for favouring a businessman's son and daughter-in-law in the 2021 state service examination.

The money he received was shown as corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, it said, adding that the total proceeds of crime in this case is quantified so far to the tune of Rs 3.28 crore.

The federal agency on Tuesday filed its first prosecution complaint before a special court in Raipur in connection with the alleged irregularities and corruption in the CGPSC examination scam during the previous Congress government in the state.

Seven accused - Sonwani, Director of Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd Shravan Goyal, the then CGPSC Deputy Controller Examination) Lalit Ganvir, Utkarsh Chandrakar (nephew of K K Chandravanshi, a former personal assistant to the then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel), his brother-in-law Anil Chandrakar, medical officer Dr Vikas Chandrakar, and Additional Collector Chetan Borghariya (then posted as Officer on Special Duty in the then CM's office) were named as accused in the prosecution complaint.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that money generated through alleged corrupt examination arrangements was received through Gramin Vikas Samiti (GVS), an institution controlled by Sonwani, as CSR funding and that money collected from candidates was subsequently used, transferred or projected as legitimate transactions.

Sonwani, who headed the CGPSC from 2020 to 2023, was arrested by the ED in July in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged corruption, question paper leaks and manipulation of examinations conducted by the commission in 2020 and 2021 for recruitment to posts, including deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police. Earlier this month, the ED arrested Borghariya and Utkarsh Chandrakar.

The money laundering probe stems from an FIR registered by the Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW), another FIR lodged by the state police in Balod district and a subsequent complaint filed by the CBI in 2024. The CBI filed a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets in 2025, and Sonwani was also arrested by the CBI in 2024.

According to the ED, the proceeds of crime identified in the case originated through two separate streams. The first related to alleged manipulation of the CGPSC State Service Examination in which Sonwani, as chairman, had a role in the custody and availability of question papers and the examination process.

The ED alleged that in consideration of favour shown to the son and daughter-in-law of businessman Shravan Kumar Goyal, Gramin Vikas Samiti (GVS) received Rs 45 lakh from Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd through its CSR mechanism and projected it as legitimate institutional funding.

The complaint said Goyal's son Shashank Goyal and daughter-in-law Bhumika Katiyar were selected at ranks three and four, respectively. It also referred to the selection of Sonwani's nephews Nitesh Sonwani and Sahil Sonwani as deputy collector and deputy superintendent of police, and his nieces-in-law Misha Kosle and Deepa Adil as deputy collector and district excise officer.