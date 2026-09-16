ETV Bharat / state

CGPSC Scam: Court Sentences Arrested Balrampur ADM to 8-Day Judicial Custody

Raipur: Balrampur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Chetan Borghariya has been sent to judicial remand for eight days by a local court in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam papers leakage case.

The ED's counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said that Utkarsh Chandrakar had leaked CGPSC preliminary and main exam papers and provided them to students in exchange for money. There was a financial transaction between Chetan Borghariya and Utkarsh Chandrakar, specifically involving bank transfers. Borghariya failed to provide a satisfactory explanation to the ED regarding this matter.

During interrogation, he claimed to have taken a loan from Chandrakar. Numerous WhatsApp communications between the two suggested ongoing financial transactions. He also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation to the ED regarding the funds credited to his account.

Consequently, the ED sought remand. After the initial six-day remand ended on September 16, he was produced in court, which subsequently sent him to jail on eight-day judicial remand. He will now be produced in court on September 23.