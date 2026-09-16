CGPSC Scam: Court Sentences Arrested Balrampur ADM to 8-Day Judicial Custody
ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said Accused Utkarsh Chandrakar had leaked the preliminary and main CGPSC examination papers and sold them to candidates.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 11:10 PM IST
Raipur: Balrampur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Chetan Borghariya has been sent to judicial remand for eight days by a local court in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam papers leakage case.
The ED's counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said that Utkarsh Chandrakar had leaked CGPSC preliminary and main exam papers and provided them to students in exchange for money. There was a financial transaction between Chetan Borghariya and Utkarsh Chandrakar, specifically involving bank transfers. Borghariya failed to provide a satisfactory explanation to the ED regarding this matter.
During interrogation, he claimed to have taken a loan from Chandrakar. Numerous WhatsApp communications between the two suggested ongoing financial transactions. He also failed to provide a satisfactory explanation to the ED regarding the funds credited to his account.
Consequently, the ED sought remand. After the initial six-day remand ended on September 16, he was produced in court, which subsequently sent him to jail on eight-day judicial remand. He will now be produced in court on September 23.
"Utkarsh Chandrakar had leaked the preliminary and main CGPSC examination papers and sold them to candidates," Pandey said. He continued, "As per the statement of the accused officer, funds credited into his bank account were an unsecured loan taken from accused number one; however, he has not provided any documentary proof or any other satisfactory evidence for the same."
In response, the ED cited the fact that the searches and seizures had been conducted lawfully in accordance with Section 17 of the PMLA and that the policeman had tried to hide his phone when first searched for. The second point raised by the ED is that opposing a remand petition without filing a bail plea is not a valid legal option.
Having heard arguments from both parties, the judge has turned down the defense’s petition and ordered the arrest of the high-ranking civil servant and his presentation in court on September 23.