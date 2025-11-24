ETV Bharat / state

Surguja Success: Vegetable Vendor’s Daughter Tops CGPSC 2024 In ST Category

Surguja: In a district that has been fighting economic hardship, limited opportunities and insurgency impact, three young aspirants from the Sitapur Assembly constituency have achieved success by cracking the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) 2024 examinations. Their success, one topping the Scheduled Tribe category, another securing the second rank, and a third qualifying for the post of DSP, has filled Surguja with pride. Their grit has created a wave of inspiration for youngsters aspiring to break the state's image of being backward.

At the centre of the celebration is Chanchal Paikra, daughter of a roadside vegetable vendor, who secured first rank in the ST category and has been selected to serve as Deputy Collector. Chanchal belongs to Karbel village, and has earned an overall rank of 204.

Her father, Raghubir Singh Paikra, a small farmer who also sells vegetables outside Sitapur High School to sustain the family, says Chanchal has always been 'exceptionally bright,' a child who carried her books even to the vegetable stall. He and his wife, Kuntila worked hard to help her dream of a good career. "We went on to sell a portion of our land to fund her education," said Raghubir.

Chanchal completed her schooling at the Government Primary School in Karbel and later at Eklavya Vidyalaya Sarna, topping both her Class 10 and 12 board exams. She also secured a first-division BE in Civil Engineering from Jagdalpur Engineering College in 2021–22. After an initial failure in her first attempt at the PSC preliminary exam, she spent three years preparing in Bilaspur rigorously, eventually clearing prelims, mains, and interview to secure her place in the state administrative services.