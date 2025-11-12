ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Govt Blacklists 3 Medicines For 3 Years After Quality Tests

As per instructions of Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, the Corporation conducted tests at NABL-accredited and government testing laboratories and found these three products to be of poor quality.

Raipur: Following directions from the state Health Minister, the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC) has banned three "non-standard" medicines after they failed quality checks. The decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of patients.

(b) Supplier: M/s Divine Laboratories Private Limited, Vadodara (Gujarat)

Heparin Sodium 1000 IU/ml Injection IP found non-standard (NSQ) in NABL-accredited labs and at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kolkata.

These three products have been blacklisted for three years with immediate effect, based on the tender conditions, officials said.

"Patient safety is paramount, and no compromise is acceptable at any level. Action will be taken against any lapses related to drug quality in the future," said minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.

Following this action, the CGMSC stated that this decision was taken under its quality assurance and control policy. This includes continuous monitoring, batch-wise testing, re-testing, and actions taken when quality deficiencies are found. All actions taken by the Corporation are in accordance with the provisions of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, and the Rules of Procedure 1945, officials added.