ETV Bharat / state

10 Dead, Over 80 Injured; Chhattisgarh Government Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims

Raipur: At least 10 people were killed and more than 80 injured after a bus carrying residents of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh met with a major accident in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Sunday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the tragic incident and announced financial compensation for the victims.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident and said that the Chhattisgarh government stands with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Announcing the compensation, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the state government will provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the 10 deceased persons. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given to each injured person. He clarified that this assistance would be provided in addition to the relief and insurance amounts available under government schemes.

“The bus accident near Balrampur is extremely tragic and painful. My heartfelt condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones. In this hour of grief, the Chhattisgarh government stands with the affected families,” the Chief Minister said.