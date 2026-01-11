ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: School Headmistress Suspended For Error In Class IV English Question Paper

Raipur: The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

The state's Education Department has also initiated dismissal proceedings against the moderator who set the question paper, said Raipur District Education Officer Himanshu Bhartiya.

In the recent half-yearly exams held at government schools in Raipur division, one of the English papers included the question, "What is the name of Mona's dog?", which had four options. One of the options mentioned 'Ram'. The other options were 'Bala', 'Sheru', and 'None'. The incident first surfaced in Mahasamund district and later was reported from other districts in Raipur division, sparking protests by right-wing organizations.