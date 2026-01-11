Chhattisgarh: School Headmistress Suspended For Error In Class IV English Question Paper
A question on a dog mentioned 'Ram' as one of the answer options triggering an outrage in the state.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Raipur: The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments.
The state's Education Department has also initiated dismissal proceedings against the moderator who set the question paper, said Raipur District Education Officer Himanshu Bhartiya.
In the recent half-yearly exams held at government schools in Raipur division, one of the English papers included the question, "What is the name of Mona's dog?", which had four options. One of the options mentioned 'Ram'. The other options were 'Bala', 'Sheru', and 'None'. The incident first surfaced in Mahasamund district and later was reported from other districts in Raipur division, sparking protests by right-wing organizations.
Following the incident, the Education Department formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate it. Based on its findings, action was against Shikha Soni, the headmistress of the government primary school in the Tilda development block of Raipur district. "Disciplinary action, including termination, has been initiated against the paper moderator, Namrata Verma," said Bhartiya.
In an explanation given to the District Education Department, Soni admitted her mistake. She stated that the omission of the letter "U" in the question paper resulted in the word 'Ram' being printed instead of 'Ramu'. The mistake occurred unintentionally while preparing the question paper and went unnoticed during the review, she told the officials. Soni said she had no intention of hurting religious sentiments or insulting any religion or community.
"I was tasked with preparing one of the two sets of Class IV English question papers received from the District Education Office. Each question had four multiple-choice options, which I kept as they were provided. I failed to pay proper attention to the word 'Ram' and this mistake occurred unintentionally," said Soni.
Also Read
Teacher Suspended For WhatsApp Post Exposing 'Book Shortage' In Chhattisgarh School