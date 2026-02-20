ETV Bharat / state

Asked Not To Smoke, Youth Torches Bike With Lighter At Petrol Pump At Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: Police on Friday arrested two persons one of whom torched their motorcycle at a petrol pump with a lighter he was using to light up a cigarette even as he was asked not to, at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The petrol pump staff's presence of mind and prompt action averted a major tragedy. The incident occurred at Sangeeta Petrol Pump at Karma Chowk, under Urla police station when one of two accused lit a cigarette and set the motorcycle's tank on fire with a lighter.

Police said, the two men on a motorcycle had arrived at the fuel station to fill petrol. "While the petrol pump employee was filling the motorcycle, the pillion rider got off and tried to light a cigarette with a lighter. The petrol pump employee immediately warned him not to do so, as smoking is strictly prohibited on the petrol pump premises. However, the youth ignored the warning, lit the lighter in his hand, and set the motorcycle's tank on fire while petrol was being filled," said a police officer.