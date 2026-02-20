Asked Not To Smoke, Youth Torches Bike With Lighter At Petrol Pump At Chhattisgarh's Raipur
Police said two youth including the one who committed the tomfoolery have been arrested.
Raipur: Police on Friday arrested two persons one of whom torched their motorcycle at a petrol pump with a lighter he was using to light up a cigarette even as he was asked not to, at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
The petrol pump staff's presence of mind and prompt action averted a major tragedy. The incident occurred at Sangeeta Petrol Pump at Karma Chowk, under Urla police station when one of two accused lit a cigarette and set the motorcycle's tank on fire with a lighter.
Police said, the two men on a motorcycle had arrived at the fuel station to fill petrol. "While the petrol pump employee was filling the motorcycle, the pillion rider got off and tried to light a cigarette with a lighter. The petrol pump employee immediately warned him not to do so, as smoking is strictly prohibited on the petrol pump premises. However, the youth ignored the warning, lit the lighter in his hand, and set the motorcycle's tank on fire while petrol was being filled," said a police officer.
The flame from the lighter ignited a fire in the bike's tank, which also ignited the nozzle of the petrol pump. For a few moments, panic gripped the petrol pump premises. However, due to the promptness and vigilance of the petrol pump employee, the fire was immediately brought under control, averting a major tragedy.
Police said the accused, identified as Dharmendra Singh Kshatriya and Imran Qureshi, have been arrested. A case against them has been registered at Urla police station based on the petrol pump employee's complaint.
Police have seized the motorcycle and lighter used in the incident from the accused. Legal action is being taken against both. Police officers have appealed to people to strictly adhere to safety rules at sensitive locations like petrol pumps to prevent similar incidents in the future.
