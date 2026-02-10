ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM's December 2026 Remark Fuels Debate On Naxalism Eradication Deadline

Raipur: A recent remark by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has sparked speculations of a proposed extension of the deadline for eradicating Naxalism from the country from the earlier fixed date of March 31.

Speaking to the media on Monday at the Raipur helipad after returning from the Bastar Pandum program, the CM said, “The Prime Minister's and the Home Minister's resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by December 31, 2026, was also discussed, and their resolve will certainly be fulfilled”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously stated on several occasions that March 31, 2026, is the date for ending Naxalism across the country. Now, the Chief Minister's sudden mention of December 31, 2026, has led to discussions in political circles about whether the government has extended its strategic deadline by nine months.