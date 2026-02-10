Chhattisgarh CM's December 2026 Remark Fuels Debate On Naxalism Eradication Deadline
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously stated on several occasions that March 31, 2026, is the date for ending Naxalism across the country.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Raipur: A recent remark by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has sparked speculations of a proposed extension of the deadline for eradicating Naxalism from the country from the earlier fixed date of March 31.
Speaking to the media on Monday at the Raipur helipad after returning from the Bastar Pandum program, the CM said, “The Prime Minister's and the Home Minister's resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by December 31, 2026, was also discussed, and their resolve will certainly be fulfilled”.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously stated on several occasions that March 31, 2026, is the date for ending Naxalism across the country. Now, the Chief Minister's sudden mention of December 31, 2026, has led to discussions in political circles about whether the government has extended its strategic deadline by nine months.
It is worth noting that Amit Shah was the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony of 'Bastar Pandum 2026' at Jagdalpur on Monday, sharing the stage with the CM. In his address, the Union Home Minister appealed to Naxalites to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream of society.
Amit Shah said the Naxalites must surrender and take advantage of the state's rehabilitation policy. "I have carefully reviewed Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation package, and I congratulate the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as I have never seen such an attractive rehabilitation package," he said.
"Our fight is not against any individual, but those who hinder development. Those who plant IEDs on roads, in fields, and on trails do not even consider that if their own tribal brothers or sisters step on one, they will be permanently disabled. They have no idea that an innocent girl will be blown to death by the blast," Shah added. He also thanked personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, ITBP and BSF for their decisive fight against Naxalism and expressed gratitude to the families of security personnel who were martyred.
