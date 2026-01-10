CFSL Examines Vijay’s Campaign Vehicle Again In Karur Stampede Probe
CFSL teams inspected and measured actor-politician Vijay’s campaign bus for the second day as part of the CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths case ongoing.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Karur: Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officials conducted an inspection of Vijay's campaign vehicle for the second consecutive day today in connection with the stampede deaths in Karur.
On Friday, officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, measured the area where the crowd surge occurred in Velusamyapuram, Karur, and conducted an investigation using video recording and modern equipment.
Saturday, for the second consecutive day, CFSL officials at the Karur CBI office summoned the bus used for Vijay's campaign, measured it, and collected evidence. For this purpose, Gurusaran, the administrator of the TVK's Panaiyur office, Arasu, the joint secretary of the TVK's Trichy regional legal wing, and the driver of Vijay's campaign vehicle appeared at the Karur CBI investigation office today along with the bus.
The CFSL officials began examining Vijay's campaign vehicle at 11 AM and continued measuring and collecting evidence for approximately three hours until 2 PM. After a lunch break, at 3 PM, they instructed the bus driver to operate the vehicle and also video-recorded the process.
The party officials stated that the TVK leader Vijay's campaign vehicle was brought to the Karur CBI investigation office to cooperate with the investigation, in response to the request of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory officials. They also clarified that some media outlets had published false information claiming that CBI officials had seized Vijay's campaign vehicle.
Background
On September 27, a public meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) was held in Veluchamipuram, Karur. During the meeting, when the party's leader Vijay began his address at 7 PM, a sudden stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.
Following a Supreme Court order, CBI officials, under the supervision of retired Supreme Court Justice Ajay Rastogi and two IPS officers from outside Tamil Nadu, have been conducting various stages of investigation since October 16.
Initially, they received and translated the investigation report prepared by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the leadership of Tamil Nadu IG Asra Garg. Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the CBI, and TVK functionaries Adhav Arjuna, General Secretary Anand, and Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan were summoned for questioning, and their statements were recorded.
CBI officials issued a summons to the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's head office in Panaiyur, Chennai, demanding the handover of video recordings and drone footage from the meeting held in Veluchamipuram, Karur.
Following this, three people, including Guru Charan, the administrator of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Panaiyur office, and Arasu, the joint secretary of the Trichy regional legal wing, handed over the video evidence at the CBI camp office in Karur.
Subsequently, the meeting permission letter issued by the Karur City Police Station for the Veluchamipuram event, and those who granted permission for the meeting, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Selvaraj, Karur District Superintendent of Police Jose Thangaiya, and Karur District Collector Thangavel, appeared before the CBI for questioning and provided explanations.
Subsequently, last month, Anand, the General Secretary of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), along with Adhav Arjuna, the head of the election wing, and Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West District Secretary, appeared before the CBI office in Delhi for three days of questioning and provided statements to the officials. Following this, officials issued a summons to actor Vijay, the leader of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, to appear for questioning at the CBI office in Delhi on January 12th.