CFSL Examines Vijay’s Campaign Vehicle Again In Karur Stampede Probe

Karur: Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) officials conducted an inspection of Vijay's campaign vehicle for the second consecutive day today in connection with the stampede deaths in Karur.

On Friday, officials from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, measured the area where the crowd surge occurred in Velusamyapuram, Karur, and conducted an investigation using video recording and modern equipment.

Saturday, for the second consecutive day, CFSL officials at the Karur CBI office summoned the bus used for Vijay's campaign, measured it, and collected evidence. For this purpose, Gurusaran, the administrator of the TVK's Panaiyur office, Arasu, the joint secretary of the TVK's Trichy regional legal wing, and the driver of Vijay's campaign vehicle appeared at the Karur CBI investigation office today along with the bus.

The CFSL officials began examining Vijay's campaign vehicle at 11 AM and continued measuring and collecting evidence for approximately three hours until 2 PM. After a lunch break, at 3 PM, they instructed the bus driver to operate the vehicle and also video-recorded the process.

The party officials stated that the TVK leader Vijay's campaign vehicle was brought to the Karur CBI investigation office to cooperate with the investigation, in response to the request of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory officials. They also clarified that some media outlets had published false information claiming that CBI officials had seized Vijay's campaign vehicle.

Background

On September 27, a public meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) was held in Veluchamipuram, Karur. During the meeting, when the party's leader Vijay began his address at 7 PM, a sudden stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.