Certified Potato Seeds To Be Produced Through Tissue Culture In West Bengal

Tanmoy De, a scientist in charge of the Mohitnagar Potato Research Centre in Jalpaiguri, said, "We have built a high-quality laboratory. We are making potato seedlings in test tubes by tissue culture, which means taking potato tissue from potato tubers. We are sowing those seedlings in coco peat to develop trees. Using apical root technology, we are making cutting seedlings every seven to fifteen days. This is a bit like making chrysanthemum seedlings.’’

The researcher further said that after the seed is produced, it will be kept in cold storage. This year, the state will produce 60 lakh optical root cuttings from 4.5 lakh mother plants. For this, 25 units are being built of which, five are government-owned and the rest private. Infrastructure has already been built in 18 districts and 1.2 lakh seedlings will be produced. Government has set up 117 net houses and 534 are private. The entire process is being carried out under the supervision of district agricultural officers.

Das said potato saplings are brought from CIP and each costs Rs 5,000. These are kept at the laboratory from February to September. The technology has been developed in three labs in the state, namely in Paschim Medinipur, Krishnanagar and Jalpaiguri. Till now, 4.5 lakh seeds have been produced and farmers will get government-certified seeds within four months, he added.

"Our goal is to make the state self-reliant on seed production by 2030. Former Vice Chancellor of the North Bengal Agricultural University has been appointed as the chairman of this project for seed production. A team has been formed under his leadership," Das said.

Himadri Das, a researcher at the Potato Research Centre in Paschim Medinipur, said the issue is under consideration since 2017-18. Later, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Potato Centre (CIP), Peru to collect potato seedlings through tissue culture and later produce seeds through optical root cuttings.

Hooghly and Purba Burdwan have always been ahead of other districts in potato production. However, even in these districts, they have to rely on seeds from Punjab for potato cultivation. The state wants to do away with the dependence on other states in seed production so it has been making various plans for a long time.

Haripal: In a bid to become self-reliant on potato seed production by 2030, the West Bengal government is relying on tissue culture and optical root cutting. This was discussed at a programme chaired by state agriculture marketing minister Becharam Manna in Haripal of Hooghly district on Tuesday.

Tissue culture used to produce potato seeds (ETV Bharat)

He further said that special measures are taken to ensure that the seedlings do not get infected with viruses. "In this way, after cutting seedlings seven times, plants are made for seeds. The seed potatoes that are made from these seedlings are called G-0. Later, after making G-1, G-2, G-3, they reach the farmers. The seed potatoes that will be made from potato tubers will be high-yielding and virus-free. Our only goal is to make the state self-reliant on potato seeds.’’

Krishanu Simlai of Bengal Krishi Pharma Producer Company said, ‘‘We bring potato cutting seedlings and produce G-0 potato seeds. We make two more generations of poly houses. Ordinary farmers will buy those potato seeds and get more yield. We have experimentally seen that higher quality and higher yielding seeds can be obtained from these potato seeds than those from Punjab.''

He further said, ''Farmers buy potato seeds from Punjab at Rs 100 per kg. But from us, they will get potato seeds at half the price. Punjab is producing a much higher yield. Our government certified seed potatoes are available under the name Bangashree. The West Bengal government is helping us financially to produce these seeds. If other farmers and seed traders come forward, then Bengal's seed potatoes will be able to compete with Punjab.''

Minister Becharam Manna at a programme in Haripal (ETV Bharat)

Other Benefits

Currently, Rs three lakh crore is spent on potato seeds that is going to other states through farmers. This can be stopped by the state's endeavour. Besides, 135–140 lakh tonnes of potatoes are being produced every year. Arrangements can be made to ensure that it is cultivated with the right quality seeds. The farmers of the state will get the right quality seeds and at the right time. The amount of profit will increase. Seed certification will be done in the state itself, researcher Das said. In this, farmers will be able to know which generation of potato seeds they have received.

This year, 113.59 tonnes of potato seeds of one to three generations will be produced from Hooghly district. The production of this seed potato will gradually increase. Punjab produces certified potato seeds privately.

Potato seeds being produced (ETV Bharat)

Now, under the name Bangashree, the first certified seeds will be produced in both the government and private sectors in West Bengal. Marginal farmers too will benefit a lot from this.

What Minister of Agriculture Marketing Says?

State Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna said, "High quality seed potatoes are being produced in our state through tissue culture and apical root cutting. This certified seed is being produced for the first time under a government initiative. Also, the cost of cold storage and transportation will be reduced. On the other hand, the cost of potato production by farmers will be reduced by 30 percent and thus benefit the farmers financially."

"The potato seeds will be produced in collaboration with the International Potato Research Centre, Peru. This initiative has been taken to make West Bengal self-reliant on seed potatoes by 2030. The first 10,000 seedlings were given to Hooghly and 6,000 farmers will benefit from this. The target of producing 25 lakh seedlings has been set for this year. It will be increased step by step. The agriculture department will extend all possible help to the farmers," he added.

Potatoes (ETV Bharat)

The first potato seedlings were given to various companies in Haripal and Dhaniakhali of Hooghly. It is also known that two mobile apps will be launched to monitor potato seeds supervise issues related to potato seed production.