Ceremonial Wood Cutting For Chariot Construction For Puri Rath Yatra Held In Cuttack
Three logs of 'Dhaura' wood each measuring 12 feet were cut as per rituals at Khapuria Government Timber Mill in Cuttack.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Cuttack: The ceremonial cutting of timber for construction of the chariots of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri commenced on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the elaborate preparations for the festival.
As per age-old customs, the process began on Ram Navami. he rituals commenced with the ceremonial arrival of the revered ‘Agnya Mala’-a garland symbolising divine permission from the Puri Jagannath Temple. The ritual signifies the formal approval of Lord Jagannath for beginning the chariot construction.
Following the completion of rituals and traditional ceremonies, the timber cutting process was formally initiated at the Khapuria Government Timber Mill in Cuttack. In the first phase, three logs of ‘Dhaura’ wood, each measuring approximately 12 feet, were cut.
The logs are considered essential for constructing different parts of the chariots. In the coming days, more timber will be processed in a phased and systematic manner. "
"Preparations for the Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu on July 16 have begun", said Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple.
He said officials of the temple administration and Maharana Sevayats, who construct the chariots of the Trinity were present during the cutting of the wood. While 865 pieces of wood were required for the construction of the chariot, last year there was a surplus of 47 pieces of wood.
This year, the Forest Department will send a total of 818 pieces of wood for construction of the chariots. Among the wood for the chariot, valuable ones including 'Asan', 'Dhaura', and 'Fasi' will be cut.
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