ETV Bharat / state

Ceremonial Wood Cutting For Chariot Construction For Puri Rath Yatra Held In Cuttack

Cuttack: The ceremonial cutting of timber for construction of the chariots of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri commenced on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the elaborate preparations for the festival.

As per age-old customs, the process began on Ram Navami. he rituals commenced with the ceremonial arrival of the revered ‘Agnya Mala’-a garland symbolising divine permission from the Puri Jagannath Temple. The ritual signifies the formal approval of Lord Jagannath for beginning the chariot construction.

Following the completion of rituals and traditional ceremonies, the timber cutting process was formally initiated at the Khapuria Government Timber Mill in Cuttack. In the first phase, three logs of ‘Dhaura’ wood, each measuring approximately 12 feet, were cut.

The logs are considered essential for constructing different parts of the chariots. In the coming days, more timber will be processed in a phased and systematic manner. "