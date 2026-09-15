ETV Bharat / state

CEO Selection Process Transparent: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust

Ayodhya: Following questions over the selection process of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has issued a statement clarifying that the process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of institutional governance and transparency.

"Claims suggesting that Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (retd.) did not participate in the interview rounds are factually incorrect. His inclusion among the top three recommended candidates constitutes documentary proof of his participation, evaluation, and merit-based selection," the statement, bearing the name of Trust general secretary Swami Govinddev Giri, states.

Retired IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, who also had applied for the CEO position, claimed in a recent interview that the individual appointed as CEO was not even among the final 16 candidates who appeared for the interview and his name was announced at the last minute.

Meanwhile, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was also an applicant for the CEO post, has sent a letter to the Trust regarding this matter.

In a video statement, Thakur noted that if the allegations made by Pandey prove to be true, it would cast serious doubt not only on the final appointment but on the entire selection process.

Thakur has demanded a clear and satisfactory explanation from the Trust, as well as necessary corrective action, warning that if a satisfactory response is not received, he would pursue available legal remedies, including challenging the selection process and the appointment before an appropriate judicial or statutory forum.