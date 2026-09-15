CEO Selection Process Transparent: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust
It said the inclusion of three individuals, including Air Marshal (retd.) Mishra, among the top recommended candidates, serves as documented proof of their merit-based selection.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Ayodhya: Following questions over the selection process of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has issued a statement clarifying that the process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of institutional governance and transparency.
"Claims suggesting that Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (retd.) did not participate in the interview rounds are factually incorrect. His inclusion among the top three recommended candidates constitutes documentary proof of his participation, evaluation, and merit-based selection," the statement, bearing the name of Trust general secretary Swami Govinddev Giri, states.
Retired IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, who also had applied for the CEO position, claimed in a recent interview that the individual appointed as CEO was not even among the final 16 candidates who appeared for the interview and his name was announced at the last minute.
Meanwhile, former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was also an applicant for the CEO post, has sent a letter to the Trust regarding this matter.
In a video statement, Thakur noted that if the allegations made by Pandey prove to be true, it would cast serious doubt not only on the final appointment but on the entire selection process.
Thakur has demanded a clear and satisfactory explanation from the Trust, as well as necessary corrective action, warning that if a satisfactory response is not received, he would pursue available legal remedies, including challenging the selection process and the appointment before an appropriate judicial or statutory forum.
The Trust statement said a search committee for the selection process was initially constituted on July 6, which received 5,585 applications and conducted a multi-level assessment — utilising both AI screening and manual expert review — across Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Sambalpur.
"Following the multi-level assessment, 16 candidates were shortlisted for the final stage. They appeared for the interview in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12. Air Marshal (retd.) Jitendra Mishra participated in the interview process during the first shift on August 11 and submitted his final report and recommendations to the Trust on September 1," it added.
Based on this report, the names of the top three recommended candidates — Air Marshal (retd.) Jitendra Mishra, Sanjay Pratap Singh Vishwas Rao, and Shruti Bhardwaj — were publicly announced to the media on September 2, the statement said.
The Trust said the inclusion of these three individuals among the top recommended candidates serves as documented proof of their participation, evaluation, and merit-based selection.
"The selection process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of institutional governance and transparency. Every stage was documented, and the identities of all shortlisted candidates were recorded in Ayodhya. The Trust remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide factual information to address any further inquiries regarding the selection process," it said.
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