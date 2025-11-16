ETV Bharat / state

CEO Office Draws ECI Attention Over BLOs' Protest For 'Excessive SIR Workload'

Kolkata/Siliguri: In addition to distributing and collecting the enumeration forms from the voters by visiting door to door, another responsibility has been given to the BLOs.

From now onwards, they will upload the voters' enumeration forms digitally on the BLO app. And protests have surfaced in different parts of West Bengal against this.

The anger and protests have reached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata. Therefore, the CEO's office has written to the National Election Commission regarding these complaints of the BLOs.

A request has been made to reduce the workload of the BLOs. However, no response has been received from the National Election Commission or the ECI office to that request.

BLOs complain that it is taking 20-25 minutes to digitally upload an enumeration form document to the app. This is because the voter's date of birth, Aadhaar information, phone number, parents' names and EPIC number, husband or wife's name and EPIC number are required to be typed in the app.

Besides, BLOs also need to enter the voter's 2002 SIR information in the app. After entering all the information, it has to be verified. And finally, a new photograph of the voter has to be scanned. It is alleged that more time is being wasted there. This is because it takes at least 5 minutes to scan a photograph and upload it to the app.

In most cases, the size of the photograph in the enumeration form does not fit the size of the photo box in the app. The size of the photograph has to be adjusted there. Overall, it takes a long time to upload accurate information in a form.

Another problem has arisen in this regard. That is, many BLOs have vision problems. In their case, there is a more serious problem in digitising the form document. Various such complaints have come to the CEO's office. And in view of all those complaints, the Chief Electoral Officer's office has written a letter to the National Election Commission.