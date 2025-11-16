CEO Office Draws ECI Attention Over BLOs' Protest For 'Excessive SIR Workload'
BLOs complain that it is taking 20-25 minutes to digitally upload an enumeration form document to the app.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 10:06 PM IST|
Updated : November 16, 2025 at 10:32 PM IST
Kolkata/Siliguri: In addition to distributing and collecting the enumeration forms from the voters by visiting door to door, another responsibility has been given to the BLOs.
From now onwards, they will upload the voters' enumeration forms digitally on the BLO app. And protests have surfaced in different parts of West Bengal against this.
The anger and protests have reached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata. Therefore, the CEO's office has written to the National Election Commission regarding these complaints of the BLOs.
A request has been made to reduce the workload of the BLOs. However, no response has been received from the National Election Commission or the ECI office to that request.
BLOs complain that it is taking 20-25 minutes to digitally upload an enumeration form document to the app. This is because the voter's date of birth, Aadhaar information, phone number, parents' names and EPIC number, husband or wife's name and EPIC number are required to be typed in the app.
Besides, BLOs also need to enter the voter's 2002 SIR information in the app. After entering all the information, it has to be verified. And finally, a new photograph of the voter has to be scanned. It is alleged that more time is being wasted there. This is because it takes at least 5 minutes to scan a photograph and upload it to the app.
In most cases, the size of the photograph in the enumeration form does not fit the size of the photo box in the app. The size of the photograph has to be adjusted there. Overall, it takes a long time to upload accurate information in a form.
Another problem has arisen in this regard. That is, many BLOs have vision problems. In their case, there is a more serious problem in digitising the form document. Various such complaints have come to the CEO's office. And in view of all those complaints, the Chief Electoral Officer's office has written a letter to the National Election Commission.
There, the Commission has been requested to provide the login ID of 'BLO App' to EROs, AEROs and assistant BLOs for the convenience of BLOs. So that they can also share the work of digitising the documents of this form. Although no reply has been received from the National Election Commission yet.
On the other hand, a protest was held in Siliguri on the allegation of excessive workload for BLOs. On Saturday, a training session was organised for BLOs of Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Subdistricts at Dinabandhu Mancha. More than three hundred BLOs protested there.
They alleged that they were only appointed to provide enumeration forms and collect their deposits by filling them out. However, they are currently being put under additional pressure to do digitisation work. Faced with this protest, the election officers who came to provide training left the Dinabandhu Mancha.
Amidst this protest by the BLOs, officials of the National Election Commission are coming to the state on November 21. State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and high-ranking officials of the National Election Commission are going to hold a special meeting on EVMs in Kolkata in the presence of all the district magistrates of the state.
According to sources, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti is going to be present in this meeting. Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal are also expected to be present. All the district magistrates of the state are supposed to undergo final training and discussion on EVMs for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Other officials will be with the district magistrates.
It is learnt that they will return to the districts and explain the working of EVMs to the representatives of all recognised political parties and conduct mock polls with them. If the political parties are satisfied with the whole matter, the mock votes will be erased, and the EVMs will be sealed and sent to the appropriate place.
In addition, a special delegation of the National Election Commission is coming to Kolkata on November 18 or 19 of this month. For two days, they will monitor the progress of SIR in South Bengal, including Kolkata. Accordingly, they will prepare a report and submit it to the National Election Commission. According to Election Commission sources, representatives of this party will also attend the special meeting on EVMs on November 21.
Read more