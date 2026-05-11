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CEO Manoj Agarwal To Take Charge As Chief Secretary Of Suvendu Adhikari-Led BJP Govt

Agarwal helmed SIR exercise in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls, in which around 91 lakh voters were removed from electoral rolls.

CEO Manoj Agarwal To Take Charge As Chief Secretary Of Suvendu Adhikari-Led BJP Govt
File photo of Manoj Agarwal (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : May 11, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal was appointed the chief secretary of the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in the state, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, helmed the EC-mandated SIR exercise in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls in which around 91 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala was named Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, the order stated. Nariwala, a 1993-batch IAS, was named the chief secretary of West Bengal by the poll body, removing Nandini Chakravorty from the position of the state's top bureaucrat.

The BJP came to power for the first time in the state after handing a stunning defeat to the Trinamool Congress. The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to 80 seats.

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TAGGED:

SUVENDU ADHIKARI
WEST BENGAL
BJP GOVERNMENT
CHIEF SECRETARY OF SUVENDU ADHIKARI
MANOJ AGARWAL

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