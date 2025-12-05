ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CEO Tells BLOs To Re-Verify Forms, Delete Dead Or Absent Voters By Dec 11

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal directed booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to re-check enumeration forms and ensure that names of all deceased, absent or duplicate voters are deleted before the first phase ends on December 11.

The last date for the first phase of SIR has been extended from December 4 to December 11. In a message to BLOs, Agarwal said they must exercise "utmost care" while uploading data. "You must ensure every single dead/absent/duplicate voter’s name is deleted from the voter list as the Election Commission aims to keep every eligible voter’s name and delete every ineligible one. There should not be any mistake, inadvertently or otherwise,” Agarwal said on Thursday.

He warned that if any "intentional mistake" is detected, the commission will take legal action. A senior official in the CEO’s office said only seven polling booths have reported that they had no dead or shifted voters in the past year, a drop from 2,208 reported initially and 480 two days ago. The revised figure came after the CEO’s office asked districts to "thoroughly re-check" numbers before submitting them, the official said.