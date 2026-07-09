ETV Bharat / state

Major Tragedy Averted In Kerala: 137-Year-Old Clock Tower Collapses At Kozhikode Railway Station During Renovation

Kozhikode: A century-old clock tower at the historic Kozhikode railway station collapsed on Thursday during ongoing renovation works, narrowly avoiding what could have been a major tragedy. Railway officials said no injuries were reported as the incident occurred at a time when there were no passengers in the immediate vicinity.

The old structure, located adjacent to Platform Two, suddenly gave way and crashed onto the nearby railway track during redevelopment work being carried out as part of the station's modernisation project. The iconic clock tower reportedly split into two before collapsing, with debris falling onto the third railway line and parts of the platform.

A train was stationed on the third track at the time of the incident. However, railway officials said the debris narrowly missed the train, with portions of the collapsed structure falling beside it rather than directly onto the coaches.

The absence of passengers on the platform and the lack of boarding activity at the time prevented potential casualties. Railway personnel described it as a major disaster narrowly avoided, noting that the consequences could have been severe had the collapse occurred during peak hours when thousands of commuters use the station daily.

Heavy Rain May Have Contributed

Kozhikode has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall over the past several days, and authorities are examining whether the weather conditions weakened the ageing structure and contributed to the collapse.

Officials are also investigating whether the building had sustained any prior structural damage due to prolonged exposure to rain and moisture.

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and began clearing debris from the tracks and platform areas. Senior railway officials, including the station master, visited the site to assess the damage and oversee rescue and restoration efforts.