Major Tragedy Averted In Kerala: 137-Year-Old Clock Tower Collapses At Kozhikode Railway Station During Renovation
The iconic clock tower reportedly split into two before collapsing, with debris falling onto the third railway line and parts of the platform.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Kozhikode: A century-old clock tower at the historic Kozhikode railway station collapsed on Thursday during ongoing renovation works, narrowly avoiding what could have been a major tragedy. Railway officials said no injuries were reported as the incident occurred at a time when there were no passengers in the immediate vicinity.
The old structure, located adjacent to Platform Two, suddenly gave way and crashed onto the nearby railway track during redevelopment work being carried out as part of the station's modernisation project. The iconic clock tower reportedly split into two before collapsing, with debris falling onto the third railway line and parts of the platform.
A train was stationed on the third track at the time of the incident. However, railway officials said the debris narrowly missed the train, with portions of the collapsed structure falling beside it rather than directly onto the coaches.
The absence of passengers on the platform and the lack of boarding activity at the time prevented potential casualties. Railway personnel described it as a major disaster narrowly avoided, noting that the consequences could have been severe had the collapse occurred during peak hours when thousands of commuters use the station daily.
Heavy Rain May Have Contributed
Kozhikode has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall over the past several days, and authorities are examining whether the weather conditions weakened the ageing structure and contributed to the collapse.
Officials are also investigating whether the building had sustained any prior structural damage due to prolonged exposure to rain and moisture.
Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and began clearing debris from the tracks and platform areas. Senior railway officials, including the station master, visited the site to assess the damage and oversee rescue and restoration efforts.
A detailed search was conducted to ensure that no workers or bystanders were trapped beneath the rubble. Authorities later confirmed that no one had been trapped in the collapse.
The incident reportedly occurred in an area housing offices, including sections associated with the station master's operations.
Questions Over Safety
The collapse comes amid an ambitious ₹450-crore renovation project aimed at upgrading Kozhikode railway station to international standards under Indian Railways' station modernisation programme. The project, being executed by a private contractor, includes demolition of old structures and construction of new passenger facilities and infrastructure upgrades.
The unexpected collapse of the historic clock tower during construction activities has raised concerns among passengers and local residents about safety protocols at the busy railway station.
Questions are likely to be raised over whether demolition and renovation work were being carried out in accordance with prescribed safety standards and whether adequate precautions had been taken around ageing structures within the station premises.
Calls For Safety Audit
Former Kerala minister P A Muhammad Riyas described the incident as an accident that should never have occurred and called for a comprehensive safety audit of railway stations across Kerala. He alleged that passengers and the public had not been adequately warned about possible risks associated with the ongoing construction activities and expressed concern over the absence of warning signs and safety alerts at the site. Riyas urged railway authorities to improve safety measures and ensure that appropriate precautions are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.
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