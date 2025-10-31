ETV Bharat / state

Centuries-Old Jagadhhatri, 'Buro Maa' Worshiped In Narayana-Form In Kolkata

For a long time, the puja continued in this manner. In 1939, the Pramanik family was blessed with a son and to express joy and gratitude to the Goddess, a one-storey temple was built. Later in 1996, the Kansa Banik community expanded the temple. There is a dedicated 'Thakur Ghar' (worship room) above the temple and Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped here all year round.

It is said that the Jagaddhatri puja was started several years ago by a hermit by making a shelter of hogla leaves in the midst of a forested area on the land owned by landlord Binod Bihari Pramanik.

Located on Sarkar Lane, nobody knows when exactly this puja started here but believe that Goddess Jagaddhatri is very old and so address the deity as 'Buro Maa'.

Kolkata: At a temple in central Kolkata, Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped in the form of 'Narayana' and the deity, holding a conch, chakra, mace and lotus, is popularly known as 'Buro Maa'.

The deity is decorated with gold and silver ornaments (ETV Bharat)

Since the temple's establishment, puja has been performed by the Kansa Banik community but main 'bhog' of the Goddess comes from the landlord's house. This tradition is still intact. The Kansa Banik community bears the entire expenses of this puja and no donations are collected.

At one time, animal sacrifice ritual existed to honour the Goddess and after it ended, rice, fruits and sweets are offered. As per the tradition, the 'bhog' still comes from the landlord's house and the Goddess is offered 'luchi' (deep fried puffed flatbread), five types of fried items, two types of curry and several types of sweets.

Nabakumar Das, puja organiser said, "Here, every year, on the day of 'Navami', three pujas are held together for Saptami, Ashtami and Navami. A five-foot-tall deity is brought just before Jagaddhatri puja and is adorned with gold and silver jewellery."

The temple has been decked up for Jagaddhatri Puja (ETV Bharat)

After puja, the deity is immersed but the 'kalash' remains. This kalash along with the photograph of the Goddess is worshipped throughout the year. Many devotees pray for their wishes to be fulfilled and once their wishes are granted, they offer prayers and donate money at the temple.

In the past, the entire puja could be completed with only Rs 147 but over the years, the expenses have risen and the current budget stands at Rs three lakhs.

Information about the temple's history (ETV Bharat)

According to Das, "A receipt has found from the year 1325. It states that the puja was performed for Rs 147 and it included the sacrifice of a goat. The receipt itself reveals that the puja is very old."