ETV Bharat / state

Centuries-Old Ernakulam Chapel Gives Way To Railway Expansion Project

Ernakulam: The centuries-old chapel under the St. John's Nepomucen Church at Konthuruthy in Kerala's Ernakulam is being relocated using state-of-the-art lifting and shifting technology. The structure, which originally stood on land acquired for the doubling of railway tracks, is being carefully moved to a new location, 26 meters away.

Marked as the first instance in India where a heritage chapel is being transplanted in this manner without losing its original charm, the historic monument is scripting a new tale of survival amidst the rapid developmental strides of the city.

Constructed in 1823 alongside the main church, the chapel features a distinct Portuguese architectural style. The ancient structure stands 15 feet tall and six meters wide. When the main church was demolished and rebuilt in 1992 due to structural ageing, the local community consciously preserved the chapel in its original form as a tribute to their ancestors.

However, the recent railway expansion project posed a severe threat to its existence. Unwilling to witness the demolition of a structure so deeply intertwined with their faith, the parishioners rallied together. Following a majority decision by the parish council, the chapel was bought back in an auction to be preserved and relocated as a heritage asset, garnering immense public support in the process.

The daunting task of relocating the chapel was entrusted to the Haryana-based Sreeram Building and Lifting Company. The building, constructed using laterite stones and a traditional surkhi mixture, notably lacked a substantial foundation. It took an expert team nine days to elevate the structure.