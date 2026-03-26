Centuries-Old Ernakulam Chapel Gives Way To Railway Expansion Project
Built in 1823 in Portuguese style, the chapel under the St. John's Nepomucen Church is being preserved by locals as a tribute to their ancestors.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Ernakulam: The centuries-old chapel under the St. John's Nepomucen Church at Konthuruthy in Kerala's Ernakulam is being relocated using state-of-the-art lifting and shifting technology. The structure, which originally stood on land acquired for the doubling of railway tracks, is being carefully moved to a new location, 26 meters away.
Marked as the first instance in India where a heritage chapel is being transplanted in this manner without losing its original charm, the historic monument is scripting a new tale of survival amidst the rapid developmental strides of the city.
Constructed in 1823 alongside the main church, the chapel features a distinct Portuguese architectural style. The ancient structure stands 15 feet tall and six meters wide. When the main church was demolished and rebuilt in 1992 due to structural ageing, the local community consciously preserved the chapel in its original form as a tribute to their ancestors.
However, the recent railway expansion project posed a severe threat to its existence. Unwilling to witness the demolition of a structure so deeply intertwined with their faith, the parishioners rallied together. Following a majority decision by the parish council, the chapel was bought back in an auction to be preserved and relocated as a heritage asset, garnering immense public support in the process.
The daunting task of relocating the chapel was entrusted to the Haryana-based Sreeram Building and Lifting Company. The building, constructed using laterite stones and a traditional surkhi mixture, notably lacked a substantial foundation. It took an expert team nine days to elevate the structure.
Utilising 25 jacks and gears, the entire edifice was lifted, fortified with a concrete beam underneath for added stability, and is now being shifted to its new resting place. While the total estimated cost for this intricate process is around Rs six lakh, the entire operation is being spearheaded by a team led by Vikas Kumar Rana, who has extensive expertise in lifting and shifting buildings across the nation since 1973.
His team brings significant experience to the table, having previously safeguarded a 650-year-old temple in Uttarakhand using similar methods. The ongoing construction activities strictly adhere to comprehensive safety standards.
The church authorities aim to secure the chapel on its new foundation before Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week. Church trustees MC Antony and Joji Thomas Kanatt expressed their profound hope that this year's customary procession could commence from the newly relocated chapel.
Notably, this is the first time the Kochi Municipal Corporation has granted permission for the relocation of such a historical monument within its jurisdiction. Standing tall at its new location, this marvel of heritage, deeply rooted in the history and faith of the region, will serve as a lasting historical testament for future generations without hindering the urban development.
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