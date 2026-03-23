ETV Bharat / state

Centuries Later, Telugu-Origin Families Reconnect With Roots in Andhra's Ulichi Village

Members of Telugu origin families reconnected with roots in Ulichi village in Andhra Pradesh ( Etv Bharat )

Ongole: Several Telugu-origin families from Coimbatore have reconnected with their ancestral roots in Ulichi village of Prakasam district. The families’ forefathers migrated to Tamil Nadu generations ago, and now the young generation has traced their lineage back to Ulichi. A group of 15 individuals from Coimbatore traced their ancestral place to Ulichi village in Andhra Pradesh. Their roots were confirmed to the families with the surname 'Chunchu'. These people visited their ancestral village and were warmly welcomed by the locals, including ophthalmologist Chunchu Chalamaiah. "Our search has finally borne fruit. Visiting Ulichi and meeting our people has been an unforgettable experience," said L. Balasubrahmanyam. Telugu Families Rediscover Their Origins in Prakasam (ETV Bharat)