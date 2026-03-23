Centuries Later, Telugu-Origin Families Reconnect With Roots in Andhra's Ulichi Village
A group of 15 individuals from Coimbatore traced their ancestral place to Ulichi village in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Ongole: Several Telugu-origin families from Coimbatore have reconnected with their ancestral roots in Ulichi village of Prakasam district. The families’ forefathers migrated to Tamil Nadu generations ago, and now the young generation has traced their lineage back to Ulichi.
A group of 15 individuals from Coimbatore traced their ancestral place to Ulichi village in Andhra Pradesh. Their roots were confirmed to the families with the surname 'Chunchu'. These people visited their ancestral village and were warmly welcomed by the locals, including ophthalmologist Chunchu Chalamaiah.
"Our search has finally borne fruit. Visiting Ulichi and meeting our people has been an unforgettable experience," said L. Balasubrahmanyam.
Centuries ago, when the Vijayanagara Empire declined, many Telugu-speaking people migrated southward. Over time, they settled around Tiruppur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu. They were engaged and thrived in agriculture, trade, and industry. Despite adapting to Tamil culture, they preserved their Telugu identity through festivals, traditions, and community practices.
In terms of shaping Coimbatore, the Telugu community has played a crucial role making the cotton city a major industrial hub. They cultivated crops such as cotton, groundnut, and tobacco and pioneered irrigation technologies. In fact, their innovation in motor manufacturing laid the foundation for several industries that continue to thrive today.
Among the most notable figures of Telugu origin is GD Naidu, who is often hailed as the 'Edison of India'. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also unveiled his life-size statue in Coimbatore to recognise Naidu's immense contribution in innovation sector.
Interestingly, many among these families can still speak Telugu fluently but can't write. However, they are preserving the Telugu traditions with celebrations like Ugadi, wedding celebrations, all according to Telugu customs. They build temples of Balaji and Akkammal in their localities, which show their tradition intact.
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