Centre's Silence On Attack On Iran Insults Country: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre for not condemning the US-Israel attack on Iran, alleging that it had brought disrepute to the country and its people.

Addressing an anti-war meeting organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here, the CM said India, which had a long legacy of standing up against imperialism, now appeared to be aligning with imperialist forces.

"Iran was a country which had strongly stood with India during difficult times. When that country was unilaterally attacked, why could not we condemn it," he asked. Vijayan also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, saying he had travelled there just days before its attack on Iran.