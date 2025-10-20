Centre's Rules Allowing Its Employees To Join RSS Activities Don't Apply To State Govt Staff: Priyank Kharge
He said the Ministry of Personnel amended the rules to remove the 58-year-old ban on its employees, and each state follows separate rules for staff.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the Central government's rules permitting its employees to take part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities do not apply to their state counterparts.
Kharge said that the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in 2004 had amended the rules to remove the 58-year-old ban on its employees taking part in the RSS activities. But the same does not apply to state government employees.
He was replying to the BJP's argument that the government employees are allowed to participate in RSS activities following the suspension of a Panchayat Development Officer by the Karnataka Government last week for participating in the RSS march. "Each state has separate rules for their employees. So the Union government's rules do not apply to our employees. There will be no meaning for the federal system if the Centre's rules apply to state government employees too," Kharge said.
The state government on Friday issued a fresh circular banning its employees from taking part in RSS activities, besides making it mandatory for RSS to take prior permission from authorities concerned before conducting its activities in public places.
These initiatives follow Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah banning RSS activities in public places, claiming that students are being brainwashed by RSS through its shakhas in schools and colleges.
Kharge's demand met with stiff opposition from the BJP and right-wing organisations, leading to a war of words. While the BJP accused Kharge of trying to hide his government's failures by targeting the RSS, Kharge hit back, saying the RSS was not a registered entity despite its being in existence for 100 years.
Also Read