ETV Bharat / state

Centre's Rules Allowing Its Employees To Join RSS Activities Don't Apply To State Govt Staff: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the Central government's rules permitting its employees to take part in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities do not apply to their state counterparts.

Kharge said that the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in 2004 had amended the rules to remove the 58-year-old ban on its employees taking part in the RSS activities. But the same does not apply to state government employees.

He was replying to the BJP's argument that the government employees are allowed to participate in RSS activities following the suspension of a Panchayat Development Officer by the Karnataka Government last week for participating in the RSS march. "Each state has separate rules for their employees. So the Union government's rules do not apply to our employees. There will be no meaning for the federal system if the Centre's rules apply to state government employees too," Kharge said.